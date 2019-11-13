UCA talk set onHong Kong protests

A history professor will speak at the University of Central Arkansas about the historical and cultural context of ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

The talk by Gina Anne Tam, assistant professor of history at Trinity University, is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the UCA College of Business auditorium, 201 Donaghey Ave., in Conway.

In the summer, protests in the former British colony of Hong Kong began as peaceful marches which later became violent.

Attendees will hear about how the protests have transformed into a battle of Hong Kong's future, its culture and its identity apart from China, according to a UCA news release.

Admission to the talk is free and open to the public.

Metro on 11/13/2019