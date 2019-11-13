UNDER THE RADAR: Watson Chapel’s Kevin Compton Jr.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Watson Chapel’s Kevin Compton Jr.

Class: 2020

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-3, 170 pounds

40-Yard dash: 4.5 seconds

Stats: As a senior he has recorded 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, and on offense has 14 catches for 361 yards and 1 touchdown. On special teams he has returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards.

As a junior he recorded 38 tackles, 10 interceptions and 2 recovered fumbles on defense, and on offense had 18 receptions for 290 yards and 6 touchdowns,

Offers: Louisiana-Lafayette, Tennessee-Martin, Henderson State, Northeast Oklahoma

Interest: Baylor, Arkansas State

Coach Jared Dutton:

“Kevin Compton can play wide receiver of defensive back. He had 10 interceptions his first year playing free safety and also caught six touchdowns at wide receiver, and that was all his junior year. Kevin has long arms and legs. He plays center field in baseball and that helps him judge the football so well in the air. If the ball goes up and he can get to it, he is coming down with it. Kevin only had two interceptions this year but teams didn’t throw his way very much and he battled injuries. In the season opener against Nashville, Kevin touched the ball four times and had over 240 all-purpose yards. He had two long receiving touchdowns and two long kickoff returns. Most teams after Week 1 kicked the ball away from him. Kevin also had two big catches for touchdowns against Pine Bluff that helped secure a huge program win. He can cover sideline to sideline at free safety and stretch the field vertically at wide receiver.”