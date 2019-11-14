Basketball not all Miller offers Air Force

Hard work and discipline have driven Little Rock Hall guard Carlos Miller Jr. during his high school career -- and not just on the basketball court.

Those two traits led Miller to sign a national letter of intent with the Air Force Academy during a ceremony Wednesday at George Cirks Arena on the Hall campus.

The Hall point guard was joined by his parents Carlos and Lillie as well as his teammates.

Miller, who was Hall's sixth man on its 5A-Central Conference championship team that reached the Class 5A state title game last season, has a 4.0 grade-point average, according to his father Carlos Miller Sr.

"It's a family atmosphere, like Hall," Miller Jr. said of Air Force. "They treat me like I'm one of their own."

Miller, who wants to become a sports medicine physician, chose Air Force over Cornell and Oral Roberts, among others.

Hall Coach Jon Coleman said Miller is a player who teammates enjoy playing with.

"I call him a room follower," Coleman said. "He does exactly what he's supposed to do, which is important when you go to a service academy. He'll either be valedictorian or salutatorian of his class, so that allows him to go to Air Force and earn a Division I scholarship."

Miller, 6-3, is the first NCAA Division I signee from the Hall boys basketball program since Bobby Portis inked with the University of Arkansas in 2013. Portis is in his fifth season in the NBA and first with the New York Knicks after stints with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

"It's a good day for Hall," Coleman said. "The drought is over.

"We've had plenty of kids who go to JUCO, Division II and NAIA schools. But it's always special to see a kid obtain his dream and go to a Division I school."

Miller said he doesn't want to compare himself to Portis, but he appreciates being mentioned alongside him.

"It's a great honor," Miller said. "I worked for this."

Miller averaged 9 points and 3 assists last year for the Warriors. He's looking forward to playing with Air Force.

"They're getting a disciplined player and someone who doesn't get in any trouble," Miller said. "I'll do what I'm told. I'll play hard and do the best I can."

Hall opens its season tonight at Marion in a rematch of last season's Class 5A state championship game. Miller believes the Warriors can get back to the state title game in Hot Springs.

"If everybody just works hard, we can be back at the top again," Miller said. "We don't want to break that tradition. Hall has been one of the best schools in the state for a very long time. We just want to build on that."

Teammates to part

Sasha Goforth and Coriah Beck will have one more season together before beginning their college basketball careers far away from one other.

Goforth signed a national letter of intent Wednesday with Oregon State, a Pac-12 school located in Corvallis, Ore. Beck, her longtime friend and teammate at Fayetteville, will sign with Memphis.

The campuses at Oregon State and Memphis are separated by more than 2,500 miles, but Beck and Goforth said they plan to stay in contact with each other through social media.

"Coriah is definitely my best friend, and we are together every single day," Goforth said. "It's going to be hard when we're that far away from each other. But I know for a fact we will talk and stay best friends."

Goforth is rated a four-star player who had more than 30 scholarship offers after averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior. She chose Oregon State over Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Beck could have followed the path of her father, Corey Beck, a starting guard on Arkansas' national championship team in 1994, but she decided on a different route. Beck averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a junior for Fayetteville.

"I'm from Memphis, and Memphis is the best fit for me," Beck said. "Sasha and I, we're seniors, so we're going to come even harder this year in trying to win a state championship."

Change of plans

West Memphis senior forward Chris Moore will sign at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Memphis High School Performing Arts Center. He originally set his announcement for Friday.

Moore, 6-6, 220 pounds, has narrowed his final three colleges to Arkansas, Memphis and Auburn. The Blue Devils star was a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection as a junior.

Staff writer Rick Fires of the NWA Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report.

Sports on 11/14/2019