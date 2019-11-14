Anti-government protesters set wood on fire Wednesday on a road leading to the parliament building during anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon.

Lebanese rally despite leader's appeal

BEIRUT -- Lebanese protesters blocked major highways with burning tires and roadblocks on Wednesday, saying they will remain in the streets despite the president's appeal for them to go home.

Schools and universities were closed and banks remained shuttered. A 38-year old local official with a political party was killed by a Lebanese soldier during Tuesday night protests, marking the first such fatality since nationwide demonstrations engulfed the country Oct. 17.

The protesters took to the streets after President Michel Aoun said in a televised interview that there could be further delays before a new government is formed, and said the best option was a Cabinet made up of technocrats and politicians to deal with the country's economic and financial troubles.

He also urged those protesting to go home, warning of a "catastrophe" if the mass protests keep paralyzing the country.

Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. It led to anti-government protests that culminated in mid-October as demonstrations spread across much of Lebanon. The protesters are also complaining of widespread corruption and calling for an end of the rule of the political elite that has been running the country since the 1975-90 civil war ended.

Ex-spymaster wanted by U.S. missing

MADRID -- Spanish police said Wednesday that they have been unable to locate a Venezuelan former spymaster wanted by the United States for extradition on charges of drug trafficking.

Police said its officers have been unable to find Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal.

News website El Espanol reported Friday that a Spanish court had reversed an earlier ruling throwing out the U.S. arrest warrant and that it had ordered authorities to proceed with the extradition request. A spokesman for the National Court said Wednesday that no decision on the case has been made public at this time.

Carvajal's lawyer, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, said her client couldn't be considered a fugitive because the defense has not been officially notified of the court ruling granting the extradition, and no court summons or arrest warrant has been issued.

Carvajal is free on bail, but his passport has been confiscated and he is not allowed to leave the Madrid region, according to the bail terms. He also needs to sign in at the court every 15 days -- the next time is Friday.

Anti-drug prosecutors in Spain had appealed a mid-September decision by the National Court rejecting the extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on drug smuggling and other charges.

Venezuela's embassy seized in Brazil

SAO PAULO -- A group of supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido seized the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia early Wednesday, claiming its employees defected and voluntarily let them.

But Freddy Meregote, the embassy charge d'affaires representing the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, said the staff remain loyal to Maduro, and Guaido supporters forced their way in.

"We need help and immediate activation of all social movements and political parties," Meregote said in audio messages sent to leaders in Brazil's congress.

Outside the embassy, a small crowd of Maduro supporters and members of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party protested.

The incident occurred as the leaders of Brazil, China, Russia, India and South Africa arrived in Brasilia for a summit to discuss the instability in Venezuela, among other issues.

The socialist Maduro, successor of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, claimed victory last year in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro a usurper and installed Guaido as the country's rightful leader until free and fair elections can be held.

The United States, Brazil and some 50 other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's president; China, Russia and others back Maduro.

Bomb targets Afghan convoy; 12 killed

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A car bombing in Kabul during morning rush hour Wednesday targeted a private security company's convoy, with officials later saying that 12 people were killed, including children.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State are active in the Afghan capital and have claimed many previous attacks in the city.

The explosion occurred in the Qasaba area, in the Afghan capital's police district 15. The GardaWorld security company was the apparent target, according to Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The attack also wounded 20, including four of the company's foreign staff, he said, but declined to reveal their nationalities. Reports in the immediate aftermath of the attack said seven had died, but Marwa Amini, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman, later released the new death toll in a tweet.

A vehicle belonging to the security company and two private cars were damaged in the attack, Rahimi added, and said an investigation was underway into the bombing.

Photo by AP/RAHMAT GUL

Afghan security personnel gather Wednesday at the site of a car bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

