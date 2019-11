BROYLES AWARD NOMINEES

• A list of the 41 assistant coaches nominated Wednesday for the Broyles Award, which will be given on Dec. 10 at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock. Nominees are listed alphabetically by last name:

Andy Avalos, Oregon defensive coordinator

Randy Bates, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator

Joe Brady, LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach

Don Brown, Michigan defensive coordinator

Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Kalen DeBoer, Indiana offiensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Tim DeRuyter, California defensive coordinator

Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati defensive coordinator

Charlie Frye, Cent. Michigan offensive coordinator/quarterbaacks coach

Brad Glenn, Georgia State offensive coordinator

Blly Gonzalez, Florida wide receivers coach

Alex Grinch, Oklahoma defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Ryan Gunderson, San Jose State quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach

Will Hall, Tulane offensive coordinator

Keith Heckendorf, Arkansas State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach

Rhett Lashlee (Shiloh Christian, Arkansas Razorbacks), SMU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Dwayne Ledford, Louisville offensive line coach

Pete Lembo, Memphis special teams coordinator

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator

Brian Lindgren, Oregon State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Joey Lynch, Ball State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Mike MacIntyre, Mississippi defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Tom Manning, Iowa State offensive coordinator/run game coordinator

Brian Newberry, Navy defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Phil Parker, Iowa defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach

Brent Pry, Penn State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach

Ryan Pugh, Troy offensive coordinator/offensive line coach

David Reeves, Ala.-Birmingham defensive coordinator

Ron Roberts, La.-Lafayette defensive coordinator

Aaron Roderick, Brigham Young passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Ted Roof, Appalachian State defensive coordinator

Steve Sarkisian, Alabama offensive coordinator

Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Jeff Scott, Clemson co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Randy Shannon, Cent. Florida defensive coordinator

Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Kevin Steele, Auburn defensive coordinator

Ryan Walters, Missouri defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Clayton White, W. Kentucky defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach

Sports on 11/14/2019