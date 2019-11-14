Central finds late successes

Little Rock Central started the season 3-0, but struggled in the 7A-Central Conference.

But a two-game winning streak assured the Tigers of playing in the Class 7A playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Central (6-4) went 3-4 in the 7A-Central with victories over Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith Southside and Little Rock Catholic, with the latter two coming the past two weeks.

Tigers Coach Kent Laster said his team has grown up as the season has gone along.

"We were humbled," said Laster, after the Tigers lost three of four games following their 3-0 nonconference start. "But we've handled it [success] a lot better now."

The Tigers trailed 14-7 at Catholic on Friday, but went on to win 17-14 thanks to senior Keeling Baker's 28-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

This season, the Tigers are led by juniors Sam Franklin, who has rushed for 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns on 153 carries and Lawson Gunn, who has completed 116 of 195 passes for 1,357 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Central is averaging 28.2 points per game.

Central will travel to Springdale Har-Ber on Friday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wildcats (7-3), who are the No. 3 seed from the 7A-West, have been led by three seniors -- quarterback Blaise Wittschen (2,608 yards, 32 touchdowns, 8 interceptions), running back Jay Burns (1,055 yards, 15 TD) and wide receiver Hunter Wood (57 receptions, 901 yards, 13 TD.

"They're a good offensive team," Laster said. "They've got weapons. We know that. They've got guys who can move the ball. We have to limit their big plays.

"Our offense has to have a big night. We have to play better on the road, too."

In his second season at Central, Laster has the Tigers in the playoffs. It's reason enough to celebrate at a school that had won a combined 10 games from 2015-19.

"It's really good," Laster said. "We're in a really good place. We've had kids that never quit believing."

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the Class 7A quarterfinals and travel to North Little Rock, the No. 2 seed from the 7A-Central, on Nov. 22.

MAGNET COVE

Turning it around

Magnet Cove is enjoying its best season in almost a decade.

The Panthers are 9-1 entering the Class 2A playoffs and will be the 5-2A Conference's No. 1 seed Friday against Clarendon, the fifth seed from the 6-2A.

The Hot Spring County school went 12-2 in 2010 before losing to eventual Class 2A champion Magazine in the semifinals.

This year's Magnet Cove team has won nine consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Mountain View on Aug. 30.

"Everybody is fired up," Magnet Cove Coach Caleb Carmikle said. "It's an exciting time of the year. This is why we work hard in the offseason, the spring and the summer to hopefully have a good conference season to make a run."

Magnet Cove was coming off a 5-6 season in which it lost in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs to Des Arc. Carmikle said he wasn't sure how the Panthers would do in 2019, considering how last year went.

"This group, we really felt like we could have been as good as 10-0 or as bad as 4-6," Carmikle said. "We knew we had potential, but we weren't sure if we could put it together. The kids surprised some people.

"For the first time since I've been here, every kid on the roster is 100% bought into their role. They don't care who gets the stats. They just want to win."

The Panthers have been led by the duo of junior running back Landon Stone and senior quarterback Tyler Hodges.

Stone has rushed for 2,031 yards and 22 touchdowns on 187 carries. Hodges also has 22 rushing touchdowns along with 991 rushing yards and is 61-of-130 passing for 811 yards with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

"They are playmakers," Carmikle said. "Everything goes through them offensively."

VALLEY VIEW

First things first

It's been a season of firsts at Valley View.

For the first time in program history, the Blazers finished the regular season at 10-0 and won their first outright 5A-East Conference championship.

Valley View is one of four No. 1 seeds in the Class 5A playoffs and begins the postseason Friday at home against 5A-West Conference No. 4-seed Morrilton.

Blazers Coach Sean Cockrell has been proud of what his team has accomplished so far.

"We've done everything we've needed to do," Cockrell said. "Our defense has put us in great situations. We're not going to blow out everyone, but we've scored enough points to win."

Despite their success in 2019, the Blazers have had to deal with several injuries.

Senior wide receiver Connor Watson suffered a broken hand Oct. 25 at Greene County Tech and has been limited to defense only. Watson has led the Blazers this season with 26 receptions for 610 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Also, junior quarterback Zak Stracener had to leave last Friday's game against Batesville after slamming his head on the turf. It was not a concussion, Cockrell said, and that Stracener will be available to play Friday. Stracener is 86-of-159 passing for 1,420 yards with 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Morrilton (6-4) is led by senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell, a North Carolina oral commitment. Criswell has completed 168 of 250 passes for 2,436 yards with 24 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He's also rushed for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns on 116 carries.

"We haven't seen a quarterback like that this season," Cockrell said. "You have to try to contain him in the pocket. He's hard to bring down. He can throw it wherever he wants."

EL DORADO

Late run to playoffs

Steven Jones' first season at El Dorado didn't get off to a great start.

The Wildcats started 1-6, with their only victory coming at Camden Fairview on Sept. 6.

El Dorado was 0-4 in the 6A-West Conference entering Oct. 25, but the Wildcats (4-6, 3-4) finished the regular season with consecutive victories against Siloam Springs, Russellville and Little Rock Hall to reach the Class 6A playoffs.

"Our guys just stayed focused," Jones said. "We had a rough start. Our senior class just came into work every single day and kept a very positive attitude.

"We're peaking at the right time."

Junior quarterback Eli Shepherd leads the Wildcats offensively, completing 129 of 224 passes for 1,872 yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Senior running back Alex Hicks has rushed for 752 yards and 11 touchdowns on 148 carries. Also, senior wide receiver Steven Tollette leads the Wildcats with seven touchdown receptions.

El Dorado heads to Jonesboro, the No. 4 seed from the 6A-East Conference, on Friday for a first-round game in the Class 6A playoffs.

ATKINS

Roberson on a roll

Atkins has won eight games this season and has done so thanks to the right arm of Elijah Roberson.

The senior quarterback has been one of the state's top signal-callers, completing 159 of 256 passes for 2,675 yards, 36 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

On Thursday at Two Rivers, Roberson set the school's single-season touchdown record with 36 scoring passes. Seth Haney had held the record with 35 set in 2016.

Atkins Coach Tommy Cody said Roberson has improved as a passer from his junior season. Cody added that Roberson had to get better at pre-snap coverages during the offseason and that he's done so.

"He can throw it," Cody said. "He can make every single throw we need [him] to make. He's got a very strong arm. He understands the coverage and what we're wanting now."

In addition to Roberson offensively, wide receiver Kreed Stubbs has caught 48 passes for 979 yards and a school-record 19 touchdown passes.

