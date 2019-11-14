Chiefs owner touts 17-game schedule

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (shown) and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs believes the NFL must "seriously consider" reducing the preseason and expanding the regular season to 17 games, giving the league additional inventory that would allow for more games internationally.

Clark Hunt, the most visible face of the Chiefs ownership family, also said such ideas have been batted around since the last round of collective bargaining in 2011. But with another round of CBA talks heating up, Hunt believes the schedule will become a crucial issue.

"I think reducing the preseason is something everybody would be in favor of," Hunt said during a wide-ranging availability Wednesday. "If you replaced a game, perhaps two, with one regular-season game it would give you an odd number of games with 17. One thought is you could play at least some of those games at a neutral site and obviously internationally would be one way to do that."

Hunt has long been a proponent of expanding the NFL to new markets. The Chiefs beat the Lions at Wembley Stadium in London during the 2015 season, and they face the Chargers in Mexico City on Monday night -- a do-over of sorts after their game there last year was moved because of field conditions.

Hunt said the new playing surface at Azteca Stadium has reduced any lingering concerns.

"I think all the international games are important to the league and they are important to the Chiefs from a branding standpoint," Hunt said. "Frankly, I did not think we'd be going to Mexico City so fast. It was not something I lobbied the league for. When I looked at our schedule, I didn't think it would work out from a scheduling standpoint.

"I guess ... the Chargers were willing to give up a home game to play down there, even though we're a divisional team."

In other news, Hunt said the Chiefs hope to sign MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an extension that keeps him in Kansas City his entire career. But he declined to say whether that will happen after this season, when Mahomes becomes eligible to sign a deal, or after the following year.

"That's a decision we will have to make with his representatives, if this is the right time," said Hunt, who also declined to say whether Mahomes could become the NFL's highest-paid player.

Hunt did acknowledge feeling a sense of disbelief when Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on a sneak against Denver earlier this season. The freak injury caused him to miss two games, though Mahomes came back to throw for 446 yards in last week's last-second loss in Tennessee.

"I was concerned he was lost for the season," Hunt said, "and perhaps beyond that."

Kansas City Chiefs football team owner Clark Hunt

