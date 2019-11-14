• Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the 86-year-old Supreme Court associate justice who has had two bouts with cancer in the past year, missed oral arguments before the court Wednesday when she stayed home sick because of a stomach bug, a court spokesman said.

• Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, is hitching a renewable-energy ride on a 48-foot catamaran sailed by an Australian couple to return to Europe, crossing the Atlantic on a trip she hopes will get her to Madrid in time for another climate conference.

• Michael Murphy, student body president at the University of Florida, is facing impeachment after complaints surfaced that he pushed his own political beliefs by spending $50,000 in student fees to pay Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to speak on campus.

• Johnny Williams, a police sergeant in Birmingham, Ala., said a convenience store clerk used a broom to fight off a knife-wielding man who had jumped behind the counter to steal from a cash register, repeatedly swatting the thief until he ran out of the store.

• Rochelle Steffen, the founder of a Jackson, Mo., shelter that specializes in animals with special needs, said a 10-week-old puppy named Narwhal, which has a tail-like appendage growing from his forehead, will be kept by the shelter, which has been flooded with requests from people wanting to adopt the dog.

• Michael Psilakis, 21, of Hudson, Fla., faces a murder charge after being accused of setting a man's car on fire with the man still inside because Psilakis was angry about losing $3,500 to the man in a card game, authorities said.

• Phillip Wilson, 54, a school principal in Winchester, Ky., who made headlines in 2009 for trying to ban books dealing with subjects such as sex, abuse and drugs, was indicted on 17 child pornography counts.

• Evelyn Mack, 65, the founder of a now-defunct private school in Charlotte, N.C., who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to harbor aliens, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for hiding foreign student athletes from U.S. immigration authorities.

• Chris Garth, who knelt to one knee on his surfboard and proposed to Lauren Oiye, as the two surfed off Waikiki, Hawaii, accidentally dropped the ring into the waves just after she said yes, but luckily he had planned for the possible mishap and had used a stand-in ring.

A Section on 11/14/2019