LATEST ON TEACHER STRIKE: Picket lines form at Little Rock School District campuses

8:30 a.m.

With traffic fairly light on Evergreen Drive, the picket line at Forest Heights Stem Academy moved to the intersection with North University Avenue about 8 a.m. Protesters waved signs from the both sides of the street and the median.

Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb and state Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, joined in. Webb said the elected officials came from Hall High School, which had a similar turnout, and were headed to Pulaski Heights.

McCullough, a former teacher, said she was always going to stand with educators, whose conditions had not improved under state control.

“The teachers, they’re the experts, and they’re the last people they’re listening to,” she said.

— Rachel Herzog

8:20 a.m.

Alyce Zottoli, economics teacher at Central High, leads the picketers in chants outside the school Thursday morning. The crowd swelled to more than 100 participants by 8 a.m.

The picket line at Central High School in Little Rock is growing.

By 8 a.m., more than 100 participants were lining the sidewalk and protesting outside the school.

“I’m here because I’m indignant," Jennifer Lusk, a German teacher at Central said. "I’m indignant about what they’re doing to public education in this city and I’m not going down without a fight.”

Chris Dorer, chair of the school's history department, was also among the protesters.

“It’s important to note that all of us are here losing a day of salary and putting our jobs at risk to make sure the governor, the State Board of Education and big corporations know that what they’re trying to do is unethical and immoral,” he said.

Laine Rainbolt, a 17-year-old senior at the school, participated in the protest, saying the teachers "deserve their union back."

“Their working conditions dictate our learning conditions,” Rainbolt said.

— Tony Holt

8 a.m.

The buses are rolling in and parents are dropping off kids at Brady Elementary. The attendance numbers for teacher and kids are currently unknown but school officials said they are trying to keep it as normal as possible. pic.twitter.com/f0LGS1cOMU — Stephen Simpson (@Steve55Simpson) November 14, 2019

At Brady Elementary, school officials are telling protesters they are not allowed to park on the school grounds.

Buses were rolling in around 7:30 a.m. and parents were dropping off kids, though it wasn't clear how the strike was affecting attendance for students or teachers.

Officials at the school said they were trying to keep the day as normal as possible.

— Stephen Simpson

7:45 a.m.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two dozen teachers and parents lined the sidewalk along Evergreen Drive as buses and cars filled with sleepy kindergarten through eighth graders pulled in to Forest Heights Stem Academy.

Some passing cars honked or pressed signs — “We support our LRSD teachers” — to their windows as protesters chanted and waved red and black-lettered signs.

Leigh Ann Wilson, who has a second-grader at the school, stood at the picket line. She said she supported teachers’ right to be union representation.

She said state control had not helped schools and parents.

“I do not think things have gotten better. My real frustration is the lack of partnership,” Wilson said. “We have no voice. We have no way to be heard.”

— Rachel Herzog

7:15 a.m.

Little Rock School District teachers and support staff members are on strike on Thursday — the first teacher strike in the district in 32 years.

Striking employees -- who have invited parents, students and community members to join with them -- are expected to picket at the 41 campuses from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. today.

At Central High School, several dozen people lined the sidewalk in front of the school holding signs imploring the state to return the district to local control and to restore recognition of the teachers union. Amanda Heinbockel, an art teacher at the school, led the picketers in a chant.

Schools are open during the strike with substitutes and state staff members filling in.

— Tony Holt

