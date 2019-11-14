Lunney oversees first UA practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks had a condensed practice inside Walker Pavilion in shoulder pads and shorts on a chilly Wednesday afternoon that marked the first workout under interim Coach Barry Lunney Jr.

"We're going to move our team segment just a hair faster, and we're excited to get out here and get after it," Lunney said as the Razorbacks were going through the flex portion of practice.

Arkansas has an open date in advance of the Nov. 23 game at No. 1 LSU, then finishes up against Missouri in Little Rock on the day after Thanksgiving.

"Our job ... is to get them recharged physically, emotionally, psychologically," Lunney said. "It's an open date. This time of year it's typical across the country ... when you have an open date this late to really take it off of them. So we're going to emphasize speed and quality over length of practice and quantity."

True freshman KJ Jefferson took the first reps in the team period as media members left Walker Pavilion, but Lunney has indicated in his three days on the job that the quarterback position is open, and he and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock do not plan to specify a starter heading into LSU.

"We're going to let them all play a little bit," Lunney said, "just like we are at a lot of different positions. Joe and I talked about that today, and we're just gonna kind of ... make sure that all those guys get to kind of re-establish themselves."

The practice visitors included Barry Lunney Sr., the eight-time state champion coach at Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville and father of the Hogs' interim coach.

The music that normally echoes throughout practice was not heard Wednesday.

"We're going to take away music today at practice," Lunney said. "Not as a punishment, but just as a focus to create our own energy, and we've got to be able to do that."

Lunney said there would be no tackling this week, but that would change during LSU week.

"We're going to get a little bit more physical next week," he said. "This week it's more about mental. Kind of the psyche and running around."

Often late in the year, coaches will scrimmage their younger players at the end of practices, but Lunney said that is not on tap for the Razorbacks.

"We're not going to do that right now," he said. "My focus is getting ready the guys that are going to Baton Rouge for us right now, and those guys that serve as scouts to be at their best."

Lunney said it's been a weird dynamic making decisions around assistants he considered peers just a few days ago.

"They've been great," he said. "It's been obviously a little strange. You go from being a peer -- and I still am a peer -- but being thrust into a role of leadership. And for me, it's a little bit strange initially.

"But I've kind of gotten beyond that. I think they have to. I think they know somebody's got to step in and take a leadership role and make decisions, and that's what I've been doing. I'm very comfortable doing that, and they've been really good."

Lunney said having extra time to prepare for LSU, which plays on the road at Ole Miss on Saturday, is a small advantage for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks could use any edge they can get against the Tigers, who beat Alabama for the first time in eight years by the score of 46-41 last week in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"They've got a great football team," Lunney said. "You can see that. I mean, mature, physical, gifted, not a whole lot different than LSU teams that they've had together over the years, but this one seems to be playing with more moxie and belief.

"Very impressive win. Anytime you go anywhere on the road in our league and win it's a pretty big accomplishment, much less Tuscaloosa. So, it was an impressive win."

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, speaking on the weekly SEC teleconference, threw some praise Lunney's way.

"Outstanding man," Orgeron said. "Loves the Razorbacks. I think he's going to do a great job. I know he's going to answer the challenge. You know, probably the players believe in him. That's why they named him the interim. He'll do a fantastic job. He'll fire up the troops and have some fun with it."

Lunney did appear to be having fun Wednesday, poking fun at Kyle Parkinson, the associate AD for communications. He agreed to hold another news briefing prior to today's practice, as the Arkansas players and assistants are not having interview sessions this week.

Lunney is serving in the interim role, but he is not parking in the space reserved for the head coach at the Smith Football Center.

"I'm not going to do that," Lunney said.

Up next

ARKANSAS AT NO. 1 LSU

WHEN 6 p.m., Nov. 23

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 2-8, 0-6 SEC;

LSU 9-0, 5-0

TV ESPN

Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 Portland State W, 20-13

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss* L, 31-17

Sept. 14 Colorado State W, 55-34

Sept. 21 San Jose State L, 31-24

Sept. 28 Texas A&M*^ L, 31-27

Oct. 12 at Kentucky* L, 24-20

Oct. 19 Auburn* L, 51-10

Oct. 26 at Alabama* L, 48-7

Nov. 2 Mississippi State* L, 54-24

Nov. 9 Western Kentucky L, 45-19

Nov. 23 at LSU* 6 p.m.

Nov. 29 Missouri*# 1:30 p.m.

*SEC game

^AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

#War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Sports on 11/14/2019