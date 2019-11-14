Man flings scooter in river, police say

A Little Rock man turned himself in Wednesday after sheriff's deputies identified him as the person throwing a Lime Scooter into the Arkansas River, an arrest report said.

Peyton Lane, 21, told sheriff's deputies he was drunk when he threw a Lime Scooter over the side of the Junction Bridge and into the Arkansas River on video that was later posted to several social media websites, the report said.

Lane faces a felony charge of theft of property, according to the report. The value of the item or items stolen must be between $5,000 and $25,000 for a theft of property charge to rise to the level of a felony, according to Arkansas law.

Lane was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Youth, 4 others arrested after stop

Little Rock police arrested five people Tuesday after a juvenile with a gun ran from a traffic stop, arrest reports said.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop near 4301 Ludwig St., where 17-year-old Devin Brown jumped out of the car and ran, discarding a handgun as he did so, the report said. Officers said Brown "fell several times" while trying to run away and was quickly caught.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Each of the other four people in the vehicle also had a gun, and each was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor alongside other charges. Those arrested were Davin T. Allen, 19; Fredrick Braswell III, 20; Abd-Rahman Moulay Haidara, 21; and Darian T. Brown, 20.

Brown faces charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and fleeing, the report said.

Except for Haidara, each of the men were in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening, according to the jail roster.

Police arrest man on drug charges

Before he was arrested, a Louisiana man, who authorities say was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, told a North Little Rock police officer he was a military police officer, an arrest report said.

Joseph Josich Smith, 26, of Lafayette, La., told a North Little Rock police officer that he was a police officer with the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, but couldn't provide a military or police identification card, the report said. When police patted him down, they found a bag of suspected marijuana and a bag of suspected meth in his pockets, the report said.

Smith was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and two charges of possession of a controlled substance, the report said.

He was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening.

Metro on 11/14/2019