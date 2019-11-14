• R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice. He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend's honor on The Voice. The country singer then handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters "EGOTSMA" to signify the singer's many honors: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive. Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!" The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film Selma. He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on Jitney and took home an Emmy as a producer on NBC's live version of Jesus Christ Superstar, a project in which he also played the role of Jesus. Legend has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Legend said his wife is proud of him. "I've finally impressed her," he said. The couple's children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the revelation of their daughter asking to turn off The Voice and go back to a movie. Teigen titled the post "The kids ... do not care."

• Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. Black, 22, admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions. Black was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, although he has not been charged in that case. Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states that remain pending and has had several previous arrests. "I think it's time for us to give some tough love in this case," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown. "I just don't see how and when he's taken these things seriously." Black was arrested during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents. Black has remained in custody since then his arrest. "I have made some decisions I'm not proud of making," Black said in court. "I do take full responsibility for my mishap."

Photo by AP/Broward County Sheriff's Office

This Jan. 18, 2018 file arrest photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Dieuson Octave, also known as the rapper Kodak Black.

A Section on 11/14/2019