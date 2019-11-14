Panel investigates utility’s fire shut-offs

SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators opened a formal investigation Wednesday into preemptive power outages that blacked out large parts of the state in October, drawing strong rebukes from public officials and residents who said the shut-offs were too broad and poorly executed.

The unanimous vote by the California Public Utilities Commission followed testimony from a handful of people who pleaded with the panel for leadership at a time of increased danger from fire and other natural disasters.

The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., initiated multiple rounds of shut-offs and plunged nearly 2.5 million people into darkness at one point throughout Northern and Central California. Some of the outages lasted for several days.

PG&E officials insisted on the shut-offs for public safety, but infuriated residents and a parade of public officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said cutting off power should be a last resort and that the company regularly botched communications.

Commission President Marybel Batjer requested the broad investigation, saying that widespread outages “cannot be the new normal for California.”

Separately, Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $360 million to local governments to settle lawsuits over deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment during the last two years, including one blamed for a mudslide that killed more than 20 people, the utility and attorneys announced Wednesday.

Georgia man executed for clerk’s killing

Photo by AP/Georgia Department of Corrections

This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows Ray Jefferson Cromartie.

JACKSON, Ga. — A man convicted of killing a Georgia convenience store clerk 25 years ago was put to death late Wednesday, authorities said.

Inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie, 52, was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson, authorities said in an emailed statement. Cromartie was convicted and sentenced to die for the April 1994, slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomas-ville, near the Georgia-Florida line.

Wednesday’s execution came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court, without explanation, rejected an 11th-hour appeal by the inmate’s attorneys.

Cromartie had insisted through his attorneys that he didn’t shoot the clerk. The defense lawyers had also recently asked state and federal courts to allow DNA testing of evidence collected from the shootings that they say could prove he wasn’t the shooter. The state countered that the DNA evidence being sought couldn’t prove his innocence.

City clerk must pay $42,500 in lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri city clerk must pay a $4,000 fine and nearly 10 times that amount in attorney fees for refusing to honor a woman’s public records request, a state appeals court ruled in a decision that could have important implications for how such requests are handled going forward.

The Missouri Court of Appeals in Kansas City ruled Tuesday that Teresa Henry, the clerk for Raytown, Mo., must pay the civil penalty and $38,500 in attorney fees to Paula Wyrick, whose mother died at an intersection in Raytown on New Year’s Eve 2016, radio station KCUR reported.

Wyrick had sent a notice that she might sue the city. Henry refused to release traffic safety records to her, citing an exception in the state’s Sunshine Law for records that are “related to” litigation.

The appeals court found that the threat of litigation was not sufficient reason to exempt public records from disclosure, writing in its ruling that “Henry’s argument would permit public governmental bodies to rely on the litigation exception ‘as a basis for closing virtually any record’ in a manner” inconsistent with the state law.

U.S. seeks citizen application fee raise

The cost of U.S. citizenship would jump 61% under a proposal the Trump administration contends reflects the true cost of the process but that far outpaces inflation.

The Department of Homeland Security wants to increase the application fee to $1,170, according to a notice, as well as end a program that reduces fees for low-income applicants.

“This proposed adjustment in fees would ensure more applicants cover the true cost of their applications and minimizes subsidies from an already over-extended system,” acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement. The agency says that under the current fee structure it’s facing a budget deficit of approximately $1.3 billion.