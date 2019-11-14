Steelers at Browns

7:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network)

LINE — Browns by 2½

SERIES -- Steelers lead 75-58-1; Steelers beat Browns 33-18, Oct. 28, 2018

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers' defense has carried the team to an improbable 5-4 record, and the midseason trade for S Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami is a key reason why. Fitzpatrick has a defensive TD in each of the past two games. He's the first Pittsburgh defensive player with scores in consecutive games since 1984.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(27) 83.2 RUSH 123.9 (13)

(27) 205.6 PASS 224.6 (19)

(28) 288.8 YARDS 348.5 (19)

(19) 21.4 POINTS 19.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(16) 105.3 RUSH 134.9 (27)

(12) 226.9 PASS 221.1 (7)

(12) 332.2 YARDS 356.0 (17)

(10) 20.1 POINTS 24.6 (21)

Sports on 11/14/2019