N.Y. naming facilities that have treated deadly fungus

New York on Wednesday became the first state to release the names of the medical facilities that have treated patients with Candida auris, a deadly drug-resistant fungus, that has been quietly spreading around the country.

Sixty-four hospitals, 103 long-term care nursing homes, a long-term care hospital and three hospice units in New York have cared for patients with C. auris, the state health department reported. The heaviest concentration of patients was in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The disclosure came on the same day as a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found nearly 35,000 Americans have been dying each year from drug-resistant infections, nearly double its previous estimate from six years ago.

“A lot of progress has been made, but the bottom line is that antimicrobial resistance is worse than we previously thought,” said Michael Craig, the CDC’s senior adviser on antibiotic resistance.

Candida auris is one of the newer and more mysterious examples of infections resistant to antimicrobial drugs. The New York Times has spent the past year documenting its rise as multiple governments declined to identify or confirm the names of hospitals and nursing homes with the presence of C. auris. Some hospitals declined to discuss cases even when family members or physicians confirmed them.

New York health officials said they decided to break with that practice and disclose the names of the institutions with cases in the state because of how rapidly C. auris has spread. The state did not say how many cases were at each institution and did not identify patients.

There have been 806 confirmed cases of C. auris infection in the United States; 388 are in New York.

The cases include patients who are infected and those who are “colonized,” which means they have it on their skin but are not showing symptoms.

The state also listed several cases of patients who were possibly colonized.