Opinions vary, but right man to make choice

Hunter Yurachek has his work cut out for him. Apparently, three of the coaching candidates on the list Vegas put out have let it be known they are not interested.

Yurachek knew he had to find someone unafraid of a challenge because the Razorbacks don't just play in the toughest football conference in a America, the SEC West by itself is better than almost every other conference in the country.

It needs to be someone with an open mind who doesn't want to throw the babies out with the bath water.

There are some top-shelf assistants -- obviously, one of them is interim Coach Barry Lunney Jr. -- on this staff who are ace recruiters and good coaches.

Yurachek has been studying the football program since last season, and he is probably aware of the identity of those guys.

With more than half the team either freshmen or sophomores, keeping some assistants provides those kids stability.

Eight kids already have decommitted, but some of those can be turned around by those coaches. Not Chandler Morris, but that opens the door to visit Morrilton's Jacolby Criswell, who is orally committed to North Carolina.

Criswell plays like his nickname should be "RPO." Someone needs to get him to the Devil Dog Diner and offer him a scholarship ASAP.

There are several good friends who are much respected who have someone in mind they want for the job.

All of those friends attended the UA and donate to it, so they are entitled to their desires, but this job search is in the right hands.

When Yurachek tweeted that Eric Musselman was the new basketball coach, no one knew much.

After two games here's a prediction: The Razorbacks probably won't make the NCAA Tournament this year, but it will be the last time they don't for as long as Musselman is there.

Like with the Musselman hire, Yurachek is not allowing any leaks.

He'll have advisers. You don't see the AD without seeing deputy AD Jon Fagg, who played a major role on Jeff Long's staff, too.

Assisting the AD is in Fagg's job description, so him helping out is expected, not a scoop.

Apparently, Yurachek listens and gathers all the information he can before he makes a decision.

Razorback Nation needs to understand the choice may be someone who has made a mistake in the past. Someone who learned a hard and valuable lesson and would be so appreciative of a second chance they'd work 24-7.

Yurachek will consider all options.

Names such as Sonny Dykes and Bryan Harsin, who just got a contract extension, are popping up, but it is very early in this search.

This question comes from emails, text messages, strangers on the street and close friends: "Who do you like for the job?"

The truth is yours truly doesn't have a horse in this race.

It is not my job.

A lesson was learned years ago when the charge to hire Houston Nutt included me giving out Frank Broyles' fax number on my TV show. Donita Hubbard, Broyles' assistant and a really lovely lady, was not happy.

The fax machine rang until she finally unplugged it.

What was quickly realized was head football coaches and a columnist for the statewide newspaper are not always on the same page.

Each has a job to do. Fences have been mended.

Not sure who Yurachek is looking at -- most likely someone who is coaching now and can't come until after the season -- but it will be someone who can change the losing culture sooner rather than later.

Everyone is united in being sick and tired of losing.

Whoever is hired deserves a chance, even if it is a second one.

