Police on scene of shooting at Church's Chicken in Little Rock

A victim is in critical condition after being shot at Church's Chicken, 7621 Geyer Springs Road, according to police.
A victim is in critical condition after being shot at Church's Chicken, 7621 Geyer Springs Road, according to a social media post by the Little Rock Police Department.
The department writes on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. that officers, detectives and medical staff are on scene at the restaurant.
It is unclear at this time whether the shooting occurred inside the restaurant, or in the parking lot.
A reporter is on scene. Check back for updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.