Police on scene of shooting at Church's Chicken in Little Rock

A victim is in critical condition after being shot at Church's Chicken, 7621 Geyer Springs Road, according to a social media post by the Little Rock Police Department.

The department writes on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. that officers, detectives and medical staff are on scene at the restaurant.

It is unclear at this time whether the shooting occurred inside the restaurant, or in the parking lot.

A reporter is on scene. Check back for updates.