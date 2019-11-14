Pro golf glance

PGA TOUR
EVENT Mayakoba Golf Classic
SITE Playa del Carmen, Mexico
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE El Camaleon GC (Par 71, 6,987 yards)
PURSE $7.2 million
WINNER'S SHARE $1,296,000
DEFENDING CHAMPION Matt Kuchar
ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry
TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, noon-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
EUROPEAN TOUR
EVENT Nedbank Golf Challenge
SITE Sun City, South Africa
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE Gary Player CC (Par 72, 7,827 yards)
PURSE $7.5 million
WINNER'S SHARE $2.5 million
DEFENDING CHAMPION Lee Westwood
ARKANSANS ENTERED None
TV Golf Channel, today, 1-8 a.m.; Friday, 2-8 a.m.; Saturday, 1:30-7:30 a.m.; Sunday, 1-7 a.m.
