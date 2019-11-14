Pro golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT Mayakoba Golf Classic

SITE Playa del Carmen, Mexico

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE El Camaleon GC (Par 71, 6,987 yards)

PURSE $7.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,296,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Matt Kuchar

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, noon-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Nedbank Golf Challenge

SITE Sun City, South Africa

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Gary Player CC (Par 72, 7,827 yards)

PURSE $7.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $2.5 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Lee Westwood

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today, 1-8 a.m.; Friday, 2-8 a.m.; Saturday, 1:30-7:30 a.m.; Sunday, 1-7 a.m.

