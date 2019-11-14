Sections
VIDEO: Rock blasting begins in Bella Vista Bypass construction

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:49 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Construction work is being done on a portion of the Bella Vista Bypass between Miller Church Road and Walton Boulevard. Arkansas opened a two-lane section of the bypass between Bentonville and Hiwasse in May 2017. Work on the other two lanes should be done by late 2020.

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting has begun as part of construction of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville, according to a social media post from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, rock blasting was scheduled to occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, according to a city of Bentonville news release. Traffic will temporarily be stopped for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in several locations during the operations.

The sections include:

• Interstate 49 from north of the overpass over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549 (Exit 93).

• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the overpass over Peach Orchard Road.

NW News on 11/12/2019

Print Headline: Rock blasting begins in Bella Vista Bypass construction

