Students exiting Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters disperse bricks early Thursday outside the University of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG -- University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from three Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city's 5-month-long anti-government unrest.

Marine police used a boat Wednesday to help a group of mainland students leave the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which remained barricaded by demonstrators after violent clashes with police on Tuesday.

Authorities announced that primary and secondary school classes would be suspended today as clashes turn increasingly violent.

The protests have taken on a strong anti-China bend, with demonstrators trashing branches of mainland banks, China's official Xinhua News Agency and restaurant chains whose owners support the Beijing government.

Hong Kong is part of China but has its own legal system and greater freedoms than the mainland. The protesters say those freedoms are under threat from a city government that is beholden to Beijing. China says the protesters are rioters who want to break away from Chinese rule.

For the third day in a row, protesters widely disrupted train service, blocked streets and rallied in the central business district. They also hunkered down for possible clashes with police at university campuses.

The Technical University of Denmark urged 36 students in Hong Kong to return home, saying "some of our students have been forced to move from their dormitories because they were put on fire." Sweden's Royal Institute of Technology also recommended that its 26 students in the city leave.

Mainland students have said in online posts that they are being targeted by protesters who have broken into their dormitories, spray-painted insults on walls and banged on their doors, the Beijing Evening News reported.

Many are taking advantage of a program that offers a week of free accommodation in one of a dozen hotels and hostels in the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen, Chinese media reported.

The service was established in 2013 for recent graduates looking for jobs in the tech hub.

Taiwan arranged tickets for 126 of its students at Chinese University to fly home Wednesday night, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Many subway and rail stations were closed after protesters threw debris on tracks and vandalized train cars. University classes remained suspended.

Many of the masked protesters are thought to be high school and university students. Of the more than 4,000 people arrested since the protests began, nearly 40% are students, police said.

Police subdued a few protesters as a crowd gathered for a third straight day in a central business and high-end retail district, RTHK reported.

Many students at Chinese University on the outskirts of the metropolis were armed with gasoline bombs while some carried bows and arrows.

The clashes at the campus Tuesday were particularly intense. Police said protesters threw more than 400 gasoline bombs, more than on any other day in the protests.

The university's student union president, Jacky So, appealed for an injunction from the High Court to ban police from entering the campus without a warrant or the school's approval.

The injunction would also block police from using crowd control weapons, such as tear gas and rubber bullets, at the university.

Information for this article was contributed by Yanan Wang, Alice Fung and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press.

