Zac Brown Band sets North Little Rock stop on 2020 tour

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:14 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band will perform at 7 p.m. April 17 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on the spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” with “special guests” Amos Lee and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

Tickets — $29.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50, plus applicable fees — go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 22 at the arena box office and via www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country-rock band is touring in support of its newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from its entire discography and a “diverse range of cover songs that have become a signature part of any Zac Brown Band show,” according to a news release. For more information, visit ZacBrownBand.com.

