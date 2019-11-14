Zac Brown Band sets North Little Rock stop on 2020 tour

The Zac Brown Band will perform at 7 p.m. April 17 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on the spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” with “special guests” Amos Lee and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

Tickets — $29.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50, plus applicable fees — go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 22 at the arena box office and via www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country-rock band is touring in support of its newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from its entire discography and a “diverse range of cover songs that have become a signature part of any Zac Brown Band show,” according to a news release. For more information, visit ZacBrownBand.com.