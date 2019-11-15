Arkansas man charged with trafficking of a minor

A Searcy man was charged Tuesday with trafficking of a minor in a May incident that started when he offered her a ride home.

A 15-year-old told police she went in May to a Searcy business with a man and his boss, Mohammad Arif, 52.

She told police that Arif told the employee to go to a different job site, and the girl said she would need a ride home if the employee was leaving, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Arif offered her a ride, according to the affidavit, and she told police his car was a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

When she and Arif were alone in the car, he said he would give her money in exchange for performing a sexual act, according to the affidavit.

The teen told police she didn’t know what Arif would do next and worried that no one would believe her, so she started recording the conversation on her cellphone.

She said there were two recordings and both were given to police. Court documents do not state what was said in the recordings.

In September, Arif was interviewed by police and he admitted to giving the girl a ride, according to court documents, in his Nissan Murano.

When the recordings were played, Arif admitted he was the one speaking and said the conversation had happened when they were alone in the car. He told police he knew she was a minor, according to the affidavit.

He said he was “embarrassed” by the recordings, according to court documents, and was concerned people close to him would find out about them. Then he declined further comment and invoked his right to a lawyer.

Online jail records show Arif was released from the White County jail around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. He is set to appear in court next at 9 a.m. Dec. 3.