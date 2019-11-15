Brawl tarnishes Browns’ victory

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kept fighting long after the outcome had been decided, and it likely will cost them their best defensive player.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it in the final seconds as the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night ended with a wild brawl between the rivals.

Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head.

Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the wild melee, which began after Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground after he threw the ball on a meaningless play with the outcome decided. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first as the players wrestled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and swung wildly, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head. Rudolph threw his arms in the air in disbelief after the impact.

“The reality is he [Garrett] is going to get suspended. We don’t know how long, and that’s going to hurt our team,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said immediately after the game.

Before the ugly ending, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard plunge as Cleveland held on to defeat the banged-up Steelers (5-5) for just the fourth time in 10 years and improved to 2-0 in the AFC North for the first time.

The Browns (4-6) have won two in a row after dropping four consecutive, a skid that put Coach Freddie Kitchens’ job in jeopardy.

But Mayfield’s 8-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie tight end Stephen Carlson with 5:25 left helped clinch a rare victory over the rival Steelers.

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 92 yards and went over 1,000 this season.

The loss was especially damaging to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh lost its top two playmakers as running back James Conner (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) suffered injuries in the second quarter and didn’t return.