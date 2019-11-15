PHOTO: Downtown Little Rock Christmas tree delivered

Downtown Little Rock's Christmas tree arrived Friday afternoon. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick
The Christmas tree for Little Rock's downtown display arrived Friday afternoon.
Downtown Little Rock Partnership officials said earlier this month that the tree, which stands in the plaza at Capitol Avenue and Main Street, was coming from Arkansas for the first time.
The evergreen is from Bemis Tree Farm in Pulaski County. It measures 20 feet tall, and the stand adds another 6 feet in height.
Officials said the local tree was a more environmentally sustainable and cost-effective option.
A celebration is scheduled for Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m., with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
