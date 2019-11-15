Fourth DWI lands man, 25, in prison

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man on probation for stealing a truck in 2017 while he was intoxicated was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years suspended, after pleading guilty Tuesday to his fourth driving-while-intoxicated offense from earlier this year.

Justin Alan Gerarden, 25, who has remained in custody since his arrest June 16, was set for a hearing to determine the admissibility of statements he made to state police troopers, but opted to plead guilty to the felony charge.

In addition to prison time, he was fined $900 and ordered to pay $340 in court costs.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on April 9, shortly after 7 a.m., Trooper Kyle Sheldon was dispatched to a traffic accident involving injuries on Arkansas 227 near Mid-America Boulevard.

In that crash, the driver had crossed the centerline while going around a curve, left the roadway and struck a phone pedestal box, destroying it.

According to police, Gerarden was charged with felony DWI because he had previous DWI convictions: on Jan. 4, 2016, in Kern County, Calif.; and on Nov. 3, 2017, and Nov. 19, 2017, in Garland County.

Metro on 11/15/2019