Grass fire slows traffic on I-40 in Conway County

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A grass fire briefly closed all lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 near Plumerville, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Spokesman Danny Straessle said a fire was reported in the median around 3:10 p.m.

As of 3:47 p.m., the fire was cleared, but a crash was reported less than half a mile down the road, affecting the inside lane. Traffic remains slowed in the area.

All eastbound lanes are open.

Another grass fire occurred nearby earlier Friday, Straessle said. This fire, reported around 2:30 p.m. and contained by 2:50 p.m., occurred off the right shoulder of eastbound I-40 less than 10 miles west of the other.