Henderson State associate professors accused of manufacturing meth; on leave, university says

A director and an associate professor in Henderson State University’s chemistry department were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a media release said.

Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson arrested Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland, both of Arkadelphia, Friday afternoon on charges of manufacturing meth and use of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The release did not say whether investigators believe the two associate professors manufactured methamphetamine on campus, but said Arkadelphia police, a narcotics task force and Henderson State University contributed to the investigation.

The university’s website listed Bateman as an associate professor and as the director of undergraduate research in the chemistry department. An online profile under Bateman’s name said he has been working at Henderson State University since 2009.

Rowland was listed as an associate professor in the chemistry department.

Henderson State University spokesman Tina Hall said Friday that both associate professors had been on administrative leave since Oct. 11, three days after police responded to the university’s campus after a report of chemical odor in the Reynolds Science Center.

Hall said what happened in the science center is part of an ongoing investigation, but both professors were still on administrative leave as of Friday evening.

The science center reopened on Oct. 29 after a third party tested the air quality and ensured it met Environmental Protection Agency Standards, Hall said.