TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 to be temporarily blocked during overnight work in construction zone

FILE — Traffic flows along Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Jan. 4, as construction crews work on a widening project. - Photo by Thomas Metthe
Motorists who drive at night or in the early morning may want to avoid Interstate 630 over the next week as construction is set to cause periodic traffic pauses.
On eastbound I-630, the stoppages will occur in 15-minute periods between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday.
For westbound I-630, stoppages will occur in 15-minute periods between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The work will be in the area between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive. Stoppages will include nearby ramps and all lanes of traffic.
The work is part of an $87.4 million project to widen that part of I-630 to eight lanes from six. The widening is estimated to be completed in early 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.