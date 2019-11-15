TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 to be temporarily blocked during overnight work in construction zone

Motorists who drive at night or in the early morning may want to avoid Interstate 630 over the next week as construction is set to cause periodic traffic pauses.

On eastbound I-630, the stoppages will occur in 15-minute periods between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday.

For westbound I-630, stoppages will occur in 15-minute periods between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The work will be in the area between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive. Stoppages will include nearby ramps and all lanes of traffic.

The work is part of an $87.4 million project to widen that part of I-630 to eight lanes from six. The widening is estimated to be completed in early 2020.