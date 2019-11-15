Jojo Siwa to perform at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena in June 2020

Jojo Siwa performs on tour. Siwa is coming to North Little Rock as the final stop on her 2020 D.R.E.A.M. tour. - Photo by Courtesy of AEG Presents

Nickelodeon and YouTube star Jojo Siwa is bringing her glittery, bow-filled show to North Little Rock as the final stop on her 2020 D.R.E.A.M. tour.

The show, announced Friday, will be at 7 p.m. June 6 at Simmons Bank Arena.

Siwa started on reality TV show Dance Moms before becoming a social media star and signing with Nickelodeon.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon Nov. 22 and will cost $39.50, $49.50 or $69.50, according to a news release.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer, according to the release, an organization that provides financial support and “inspiration” to dance community members who have been affected by cancer.