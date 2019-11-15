Kentucky's Bevin offers concession in governor's race

Republican Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin speaks with reporters as he conceded the gubernatorial race to democrat Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded to Democrat Andy Beshear on Thursday, putting an end to Kentucky's bitterly fought governor's race and setting the stage for a divided government.

Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, made the dramatic announcement outside his statehouse office on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals at his request. Bevin, who trailed by several thousand votes, acknowledged that the recanvass wouldn't change the outcome.

"We're going to have a change in the governorship based upon the vote of the people," Bevin said at the news conference.

Members of Bevin's administration watched solemnly as the governor graciously wished Beshear -- the state's attorney general -- well in his new role. It capped a nearly four-year rivalry that overshadowed Kentucky politics. Beshear, wielding his authority as the state's top lawyer, challenged a series of Bevin's executive actions during their terms. Their feud spread to the campaign trail and a series of debates this year.

"I truly want the best for Andy Beshear as he moves forward. I genuinely want him to be successful, I genuinely want this state to be successful," Bevin said in his concession Thursday.

The new governor-elect was scheduled to meet with reporters later in the day.

Last week's election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said in a statement that Thursday's recanvass of vote counts left the final margin at 5,136 votes. The final state Board of Elections is scheduled to meet next Thursday to certify the vote totals.

Bevin promised a smooth transition leading up to Beshear's inauguration.

"Every single facet of our administration that is desired is ready, willing and able" to assist in the transition, Bevin said.

Bevin vowed not to publicly undermine or second-guess Beshear's actions once his rival takes his place in the governor's office.

"I am sure there will be things I'm excited by and have complete agreement with, and there will be things that I will probably be on the other side of the equation with, and this is the way things are," Bevin said.

In the days after the election, Bevin had steadfastly refused to concede while hinting, without offering evidence, that there had been "irregularities" in the voting.

Bevin, however, faced a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of the recanvass unless he could point to evidence of substantial voter fraud.

Beshear, the son of a former two-term Kentucky governor, had already declared victory and has been preparing to become governor in December.

The Kentucky contest was watched closely for early signs of how the impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republicans heading into the 2020 election.

Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear speaks with reporters following the concession of incumbent Governor Matt Bevin in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. In a recanvass Beshear defeated Bevin by 5136 votes. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

