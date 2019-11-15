Lowell man given 4 months in jail for fatal '18 car crash

BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man was sentenced to four months in jail and placed on probation for causing a wreck that killed a man.

Riley Stanley, 22, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor homicide. He faced up to a year in jail.

Stanley resolved his case Thursday through a plea agreement that his attorney, Janette McKinney, reached with Matthew Light, deputy prosecutor.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Stanley's guilty plea.

Stanley was placed on one year of probation and sentenced to 120 days in the Benton County jail. He was taken from the hearing to the jail to serve his sentence.

Stanley was arrested in the April 7, 2018, car crash that killed Miles D. Walker, 20.

The crash happened at 7:29 a.m. on Arkansas 16 east of Siloam Springs, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Stanley was driving a 2005 Nissan west when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve. The car crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic and ran into a ditch. The passenger side hit a tree, and the car landed on its top, authorities said.

Walker was a passenger in the vehicle.

Light read a victim impact statement in court on behalf of Walker's mother.

"April 7, 2018, that Saturday morning my life, along with Miles' two little brothers' lives and our family changed in a split second," Light read. "Life as we knew it was gone. Every day I struggle with my son not being here, his little brothers struggle as well; and every day it just gets harder and harder."

