NASCAR finalists a fun-loving group

Denny Hamlin, whose last championship opportunity came in 2014, won last weekend at Phoenix to save his season and earn a spot in Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup final at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Three contenders for the NASCAR championship have already given Kyle Busch a good run for the money three days before the race.

Busch and teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin were stuck in New York City traffic with Kevin Harvick and the Joe Gibbs Racing trio decided Busch couldn't run to the hotel faster than they could get there by car. There was $1,000 on the line and a videographer on hand to follow Busch's jog through Manhattan snow flurries.

Hamlin, the ringleader of the impromptu contest, joked Thursday that sending Busch out for the run was part of a bigger plan.

"Just trying to hamper my competition, get him some shin splits, maybe a sore throat," Hamlin said.

Busch won the bet, and he is ready to cash in again in the winner-take-all shootout Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This is how things are most of the time in today's NASCAR, where side bets, practical jokes and camaraderie are far more common than cutthroat competition. It helps explain why this final foursome is so relaxed, Gibbs' trio of Toyota drivers Busch, Hamlin and Truex as well as Harvick in a Ford from Stewart-Haas Racing.

All but Hamlin are former series champions and he's the newcomer in a group that otherwise includes drivers racing for the title for a third consecutive season.

Hamlin, whose last championship chance came in 2014, won last weekend at Phoenix to save his season and earn a spot in the final -- a race that falls one day before his 39th birthday. Hamlin tends to use the two-race stretch of Phoenix and Miami to unwind; last week, despite facing elimination, he rented a house with a pool and tennis court and had a "boy's weekend" with fellow title challenger Kyle Larson and others that included a Post Malone concert.

It's a safe bet that before the 1992 finale, the closest championship race in NASCAR history, the likes of Bill Elliott, Alan Kulwicki, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Rusty Wallace did not share an Airbnb playing tennis against each other for money into the early morning hours.

Still, Hamlin showed a tinge of old school confidence when he corrected questions Thursday that began "if you win the championship" to "when" he wins the championship.

"We're going to have fun. It's my birthday weekend. I want to have two reasons to celebrate, not just one," Hamlin said. "We have a chance to compete. It is goal accomplished. Now we just got to go out there and do it."

The Gibbs group hasn't figured out yet how it will attack the weekend with three of its drivers chasing the prize. The organization this year has won 18 of 35 races and has little reason to stray from what has worked. But the busy week of promoting the finale took the Gibbs drivers away from their weekly meeting.

"As far as I know nothing has been discussed, it is business as usual and we do what got us here," Truex said. "Sunday morning, we get up and we go race."

At a glance

FORD ECOBOOST 400

SITE Homestead, Florida.

SCHEDULE Friday, practice, 3:35 & 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.

TRACK Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 mile).

RACE DISTANCE 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

LAST YEAR Joey Logano clinched the series title at Homestead.

LAST RACE Denny Hamlin secured his spot in Sunday’s championship race.

FAST FACTS It was the sixth win of the season for Hamlin, who is still trying for his first series title in 15 years of Cup racing. He and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will also compete for the championship against Kevin Harvick. ... Busch, the regular season champion, secured an at-large bid to the title race after fi nishing second on Sunday. ... The four drivers competing for the title on Sunday have won 21 of the 35 races held this season. ... Defending champion Joey Logano is fifth in the standings, seven points behind Busch. Logano won the second stage at ISM and led 93 laps before losing speed down the stretch.

Sports on 11/15/2019