Pelosi: 'Imminent' deal on new NAFTA

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she wants to see Congress pass President Donald Trump's revamped North American free-trade deal this year.

In a news conference, the California Democrat said an agreement on the pact is "imminent."

The United States, Mexico and Canada last year agreed to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new version designed to encourage more investment in factories and jobs in the U.S.

But the so-called U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement needs congressional approval. Democratic lawmakers have demanded changes designed to do more to protect workers and the environment and to make sure the deal's provisions can be enforced.

Pelosi's upbeat comments suggest progress in negotiations between congressional Democrats and Trump officials at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

-- The Associated Press

Smith & Wesson maker to split into 2 firms

American Outdoor Brands, which owns Smith & Wesson firearms, said Wednesday that it would split into two companies. The move would leave an outdoor products business and spin off the firearms business into a separate publicly traded company.

The decision was motivated by "significant changes in the political climate as well as the economic, investing, and insurance markets," Barry Monheit, chairman of American Outdoor Brands, said in the statement on the company's website.

American Outdoor Brands' share price has sunk over the past year as retailers and businesses have faced growing pressure from the public and investors to curb gun violence.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed relatives of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School to sue the Remington Arms Co., the maker of the rifle used in the Connecticut massacre.

In October, Dick's Sporting Goods said it destroyed more than $5 million of military-style rifles and was considering whether it would continue to sell guns at its stores. In September, Walmart said that it would stop selling ammunition that could be used in military-style assault rifles after a shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas.

-- The New York Times

State index jumps 6 points to 462.27

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 462.27, up 6.

Seven of the index stocks rose, led by Dillard's at 14.16%.

"Equities edged higher for a third straight day with the S&P 500 Index facing near term resistance around the 3,100 level as real estate and materials stocks outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 11/15/2019