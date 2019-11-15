No. 15 Florida holds off pesky Towson

Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) shoots over Towson forward Nakye Sanders (20) during the second half of the No. 15 Gators’ 66-60 victory on Thursday in Gainesville, Fla. Blackshear finished with 1 points and 13 rebounds.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Boasting a No. 6 ranking before the season started, Florida has resembled more of a pretender than a contender in the early going.

Freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and the 15th-ranked Gators escaped with a 66-60 victory over Towson on Thursday night.

Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his third game with his new team as Florida (2-1) bounced back from a dispiriting home loss to Florida State. Andrew Nembhard had 11 points and nine assists for the Gators.

"With all the hype around us," Nembhard said, "we definitely have to come out with our best effort."

The Gators were 18-point favorites but had to rely on free throws from Lewis and Nembhard in the final minutes to secure the victory.

"I thought it was a high-level game," Towson Coach Pat Skerry said. "Credit to Florida, we knew they were a terrific team. Extremely well-coached, they defend, they get good players, they were organized."

Allen Bertrand scored 14 points for the Tigers (2-2), and his three-pointer with 5:46 remaining gave Towson its last lead at 57-55. But the Tigers struggled from there, going 1 for 6 from the floor as Florida ended the game by scoring the final six points.

"I thought we played with some toughness. Towson is really good. They move well, defend well, rebound well," Florida Coach Mike White said. "They play with poise, with confidence."

The Gators closed it out thanks to improved transition defense and a few big shots, including a jumper by Blackshear with 1:06 left that gave Florida the lead for good at 62-60.

"I think we did pretty well," Blackshear said. "We understood they would be a really aggressive team, very physical, so I thought our guys responded well."

Towson jumped out to an early 19-13 lead as Florida once again started hesitantly on the offensive end. The Tigers shot 10 for 20 from the floor in the first half, while the Gators went 12 for 32.

Lewis, ranked ESPN's No. 10 overall prospect in the 2019 class, finished 5 for 8 from the field, including 2 of 4 from three-point range. The Gators shot 7 of 22 (31.8%) from beyond the arc, an improvement for a team that had made 7 of 37 3-point attempts in its first two games.

"That was the best he's played," White said of Lewis. "His ceiling as a defender is really high, and then on top of that, defensively, he made plays down the stretch."

NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 76,

No. 12 SETON HALL 73

NEWARK, N.J. -- Freshman Malik Hall hit a layup with 26 seconds to play and scored all 17 of his points in the second half as No. 3 Michigan State overcame a late five-point deficit and beat No. 12 Seton Hall.

Cassius Winston added two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to push the lead to three points, and the Spartans (2-1) played tough defense on drives in the lane by Sandro Mamukelashvili and Myles Powell in the waning seconds. The Pirates eventually saw a desperation half-court heave by Powell bounce off the top of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Winston scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, playing his second game in less than a week after the death of his brother, Zachary.

Powell was remarkable, scoring 37 points in a game most felt he would miss because of an ankle injury. Myles Cale added 12 for the Pirates (2-1) in the Gavitt Tipoff game at the Prudential Center.

NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 81,

LONG BEACH STATE 63

MORAGA, Calif. -- Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 20 points and eight assists and No. 18 Saint Mary's bounced back three days after losing its home opener and beat Long Beach State.

Matthias Tass added 22 points and five rebounds for the Gaels, who never trailed in the first matchup between the teams since 2010.

Colin Slater had 14 points for Long Beach State (1-3). Long Beach has lost 25 consecutive games against ranked teams, dating to 2011.

Saint Mary's (2-1) shook off a sluggish start and led by 22 after Kuhse's third three-pointer of the second half. Kuhse, who had not scored in the Gaels first two games, was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.

NO. 19 ARIZONA 87,

SAN JOSE STATE 39

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points, made all eight of his shots and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping No. 19 Arizona trounce San Jose State.

Arizona (3-0) dominated a third consecutive opponent to open the season, shutting down the Spartans (1-2) defensively from the opening tip.

The Wildcats held San Jose State to 23% shooting, including 2 for 18 from three-point range, and used a big run to build a 21-point halftime lead.

Nnaji continued the efficient shooting to start his college career. He is a combined 25 for 31 through three games, and he also was 10 of 12 on free throws against the Spartans. The 6-foot-11 freshman bulled past and over the Spartans, hitting all five of his shots in the first half for 12 points and six rebounds.

