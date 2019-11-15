Off the Wire

In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NBA

Report: Anthony to Portland

A person familiar with the details says Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 10-time All-Star hasn't played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start. Anthony's deal with Portland was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.com, which said that Anthony would join the team on its upcoming road trip. Anthony is a three-time Olympic gold medalist but has struggled at the end of his recent stops in Oklahoma City and Houston following 6 ½ seasons in New York. Anthony was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from Houston on Jan. 21, with the intention of trading him before the deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets last season, but hasn't played since November 2018.

Huerter out two weeks

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain. Huerter also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when examined Thursday in Atlanta. Huerter left the team's West Coast trip after he was hurt in Tuesday night's 125-121 victory at Denver. The Hawks say Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points, will have rehabilitation and treatment before being examined again in two weeks.

NFL

Eagles shorthanded at WR

Alshon Jeffery missed practice again Thursday because of an ankle injury, increasing the possibility Carson Wentz won't have his two top receivers when the Eagles host the New England Patriots on Sunday. DeSean Jackson had surgery for an abdominal injury last week and is out the rest of the regular season. He has played only one full game and a handful of series in two others. The Eagles (5-4) haven't had much production from their wide receivers this season. Jeffery has 34 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns. He dropped three passes against Chicago on Nov. 3 and has looked slow. Nelson Agholor has 32 catches for 282 yards and three TDs. He also has dropped several passes, including a potential go-ahead TD in a loss at Atlanta in Week 2. Mack Hollins has 10 receptions for 125 yards despite playing 374 snaps. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has two catches in 176 snaps.

Callaway facing 10-game ban

The Browns gave up on Antonio Callaway. The NFL is going to come down hard on him again. A person familiar with the situation said Callaway, who was released Thursday by Cleveland hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers, is facing a possible 10-game league suspension for another drug violation. Callaway, who served a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse program earlier this season, failed another drug test, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishment has not been announced. Callaway's release by the Browns came after he was benched by Coach Freddie Kitchens for Sunday's game against Buffalo because he didn't get to FirstEnergy Stadium on time. Earlier this week, Kitchens said he didn't know if Callaway got the message with the discipline. The 22-year-old Callaway missed the first four games this season due to his league ban. He returned and caught eight passes for 89 yards in four games.

QB tryout draws 11 teams

The NFL said Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta this weekend and that more teams are expected to attend the former NFL quarterback's audition. The league also announced that two former NFL head coaches will be in attendance: Hue Jackson, who will lead the drills, and Joe Philbin. The NFL said it will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 of its teams, including head coaches and general managers. The teams that have RSVP'd so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR to debut TrackPass

NASCAR and NBC Sports are set to launch a new streaming service that will include exclusive motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films. TrackPass will offer more motorsports options, including the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions for its half of the schedule. TrackPass also will expand its coverage of IMSA. TrackPass is part of the NBC Sports Gold service and is expected to debut in December.

GOLF

Oosthuizen fires a 63

Louis Oosthuizen had to make a trip to the hospital this week because of kidney stones. He withdrew from the pro-am at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, and was awake since 3 a.m. on the day of the first round because of the discomfort. He was considering pulling out of the main tournament. Instead, the South African chose to play and produced a bogey-free 9-under-par 63 on Thursday -- only one off the course record -- to take a three-shot lead after the opening round at Sun City. Oosthuizen made four birdies on the opening nine and five on the closing stretch to open a big gap on Thomas Detry (66) in second on 6 under. He didn't show any discomfort from his ailment on the course, apart from walking a little slower than usual round Gary Player Country Club. Behind Detry, Guido Migliozzi is third on 5 under, and defending champion Lee Westwood, Ernie Els and Zander Lombard are tied for fourth another shot back.

TENNIS

Federer advances in ATP Finals

LONDON -- Roger Federer showed that memories of this year's Wimbledon final are well and truly behind him.

In the first rematch between Federer and Novak Djokovic since that epic five-set final, the Swiss star dominated from the start to win 6-4, 6-3 Thursday and reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

"I played incredible and I knew I had to," Federer said. "I was able to produce, it was definitely magical."

It was Federer's first win over the Serb since 2015, having lost their last five meetings -- including that Wimbledon final in July when Djokovic saved two match points in the fifth set.

"Obviously it's always special beating Novak, even more so because of what happened (at Wimbledon)," Federer said. "But I didn't feel like I had to get rid of the ghosts or anything like that. I feel like I moved on pretty quickly after that."

This match had little of the same drama as Djokovic gave up three cheap service breaks and Federer gave him no chance to get back in it.

The whole thing lasted just 1 hour, 13 minutes and ended with Djokovic being broken at love.

"He was the better player in all aspects and absolutely deserved to win," Djokovic said. "Just a pretty bad match from my side."

The result means Djokovic was eliminated with a 1-2 record in the group stage, and ensures that Rafael Nadal will keep hold of the year-end No. 1 ranking. Djokovic had a chance to overtake Nadal and equal Pete Sampras' record of finishing the year as No. 1 for a sixth time by winning the tournament.

"Of course that was a big motivation also for the end of the season," Djokovic said. "But every time you step on the court you know there is something on the line."

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini made sure he left the tournament with a victory by beating Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-3.

That match was essentially meaningless as Thiem had already qualified for the semifinals after winning his first two round-robin matches, while Berrettini had no chance of advancing after two losses.

Today, Rafael plays Stefanos Tsitsipas and defending champion Alexander Zverev faces Daniil Medvedev. Tsitsipas has already secured a spot in the last four, while the other three still have a chance of advancing.

