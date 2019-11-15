Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pickup driver dies in crash on I-40 in west Arkansas

by Nyssa Kruse | November 15, 2019 at 1:38 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

An Oklahoma man died after a wreck on Interstate 40 early Friday in Van Buren, state police said.

Logan Carver, 20, of Bokoshe, Okla., was driving a Ford F-150 west on I-40 around 5:10 a.m. when the pickup veered to the left, according to a preliminary crash summary.

The truck entered the median, then struck a tree. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 428 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT