Pickup driver dies in crash on I-40 in west Arkansas

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.
An Oklahoma man died after a wreck on Interstate 40 early Friday in Van Buren, state police said.
Logan Carver, 20, of Bokoshe, Okla., was driving a Ford F-150 west on I-40 around 5:10 a.m. when the pickup veered to the left, according to a preliminary crash summary.
The truck entered the median, then struck a tree. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.
At least 428 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
