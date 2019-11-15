Oklahoma wreck fatal to Arkansan

A Van Buren man died in a wreck Wednesday in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday on Rex Scott Road and County Road 4730 about 5 miles north of Muldrow, Okla., in Sequoyah County, according to a news release from the patrol agency.

A 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Michael Gravelle, 24, of Van Buren was northbound on County Road 4730 when it left the roadway to the right for about 128 feet before striking the ditch and rolling once.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The vehicle then continued for another 126 feet, striking trees and rolling one more time. It came to rest after continuing for another 148 feet from that point.

Gravelle was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Amber Oglesby, 25, of Muldrow and David Reed, 27, of Muldrow were transported to Baptist Health in Fort Smith with head and leg injuries. They were treated and released.

The release listed speed as the cause of the crash.

State Desk on 11/15/2019