PB police seeking suspect in slaying

Pine Bluff police are seeking a suspect in the death of a 43-year-old found dead Saturday in a burning car.

Toran Conaway, 28, is wanted on charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse, police said.

Police responded Saturday to a car fire on the 2300 block of East Pullen Avenue. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered a body inside.

The victim has now been identified as Alfred Flowers Jr. of Pine Bluff. According to police, the car in which he was found belonged to him.

Police did not detail how Conaway became a suspect, but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Conaway's last known address was on the 6700 block of Dollarway Road, police said. A reward up to $10,000 is available for information leading an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

Metro on 11/15/2019