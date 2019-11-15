WALLY HALL: Picking winners easier than picking a coach

Taking a break from the University of Arkansas coaching search to make the weekly predictions, and mostly because no news is no news.

There are zero leaks, and it appears in an effort to get it right, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek is moving at a cautious pace.

Of course, no active coach can take the time to interview right now anyway.

Last week should have been easier, but picking the Arkansas Razorbacks has been a gamble for two years. Did pick LSU over Alabama and Appalachian State over South Carolina to go 5-2 and bring the season total to 72-22.

The picks are made from head-to-head competition, and betting lines are not used.

Here are this week's picks:

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Looking for Layne Hatcher to pass for 370 yards and four touchdowns, as the Red Wolves become bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive season. Little extra sweet because the Red Wolves are at home in Centennial Bank Stadium. The Chanticleers, where Yurachek was once the AD, had a huge win earlier this year, 12-7 over Kansas (and you know who the AD is there) on the road. Since then, their defense has struggled. Arkansas State 42-24

Alabama at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are either going to catch the Crimson Tide very high or very low coming off their loss to LSU. Probably very high because the only way that the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff is to win out and hope LSU does, too. After crushing the Razorbacks 54-24, the Bulldogs had an off week. Only they know if it was a good thing. Do not expect the Bulldogs to run on the Tide like they did on the Hogs. Alabama 42-21

Georgia at Auburn

The Tigers are sitting at third in the SEC West with A&M breathing down their necks. This is probably a must-win game for Gus Malzahn, but then with his fickle fan base most of them are. The Bulldogs can't afford another loss, but the Tigers haven't lost at home this season. This could be a low-scoring affair since both have excellent defenses. A turnover could decide this game. Georgia 17-14

Florida at Missouri

The Tigers have won every home game and lost every road game, and this one is back home after three consecutive road losses. The Tigers have a new quarterback. The Gators have two road victories in the SEC. They are completely fearless. After a 24-17 loss to Georgia, the Gators bounced back by shutting out Vanderbilt 56-0. Florida 31-27

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Apparently the Wildcats were the beginning of the end for Chad Morris at Arkansas and could really hurt Derek Mason's chances of returning. The Commodores have won one SEC game and two total this season. Mason is a great guy but even academic giants expect more from their football team. Kentucky 21-17

LSU at Ole Miss

Obviously the Rebels are hoping that the Tigers have their heads in the clouds after beating Alabama and becoming the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The problem for the Rebels will be finding a way to get in the end zone. Their defense is solid. The biggest difference may be at quarterback. The Rebels have a freshman, the Tigers a Heisman candidate. Joe Burrows has passed for 3,198 yards and 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions. LSU 31-17.

South Carolina at Texas A&M

The Gamecocks have to win to have a shot at bowl eligibility, and the Aggies need the win to get bowl eligible. The offenses rate about even, the Aggies have a slight advantage on defense, but the game is being playing in College Station. A little more was expected from the Aggies this season. Texas A&M 24-21

