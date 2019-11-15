Playoffs here with many questions to be answered

The weather in Arkansas has been cooler, but the state's high school football season is heating up with the playoffs beginning tonight.

The playoffs kick off with first-round games from Class 7A down to Class 2A in all corners of the Natural State.

From 10-0 Bryant to defending Class 2A state champion Junction City, there are plenty of story lines throughout the next five weeks.

Let's take a look at the six classes going into tonight's action:

CLASS 7A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bryant

NO. 1 SEEDS Bryant (7A-Central), Bentonville (7A-West)

In the regular season, Bryant was the most dominant team in the state, regardless of classification.

The Hornets have outscored opponents 462-93 and boast a dynamic offense led by junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, who has thrown 36 touchdown passes in his first full season as a starter. Senior running back Ahmad Adams leads Bryant with 13 rushing touchdowns and classmate Jake Meaders has hauled in 14 scoring passes.

Who will challenge Bryant?

Heading into the playoffs, Bentonville and North Little Rock look to be the main challengers to the Hornets.

The Tigers are led by linebackers Cole Joyce and Keegan Stinespring, who have helped lead a unit that has allowed 14.2 points per game.

North Little Rock has dealt with injuries and suspensions in 2019, However, the Charging Wildcats were the only team to score more than 14 points against Bryant (21) and have played in the Class 7A state championship game the past three seasons.

CLASS 6A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Greenwood

NO. 1 SEEDS Benton (6A-West), Searcy (6A-East)

It's unusual not to see Greenwood as a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs.

But Benton upset Greenwood 45-38 on Oct. 25 and went on to win the 6A-West with a 7-0 conference record. The Panthers, led by quarterback Garrett Brown and running back D'Anthony Harper, will attempt to reach their second consecutive state championship game.

Searcy won the 6A-East in the final week of the regular season with a victory over Sylvan Hills and a loss by Jonesboro to Marion. The Lions' offense is led by senior Bryce Dixon, who has thrown 31 touchdown passes.

How about this possible semifinal matchup in Class 6A? Greenwood at Searcy, the day after Thanksgiving.

But first, Searcy has to get past the winner of Pine Bluff-Sheridan and Greenwood must defeat the Siloam Springs-Marion winner in the quarterfinals Nov. 22.

CLASS 5A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Little Rock Christian

NO. 1 SEEDS Harrison (5A-West), Hot Springs Lakeside (5A-South), LR Christian (5A-Central), Valley View (5A-East)

Yes, there is a chance Little Rock rivals Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian could meet in the Class 5A state championship game again, as the Bruins and Warriors are on opposite sides of the bracket.

However, the Bruins could travel to Harrison in the Class 5A quarterfinals Nov. 22 if they defeat Magnolia tonight and the Goblins defeat Batesville. That's not an easy road trip for anyone, not even the Bruins, winners of four of the past five Class 5A state titles.

Class 5A is the only classification that does not have first-round byes, so all 16 teams that qualified for the playoffs are playing tonight.

Valley View is the outright 5A-East champion for the first time in school history. But the Blazers must deal with Morrilton and dual-threat quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who has orally committed to North Carolina, in a first-round game tonight.

Other teams to watch for in Class 5A include Vilonia with senior running back Draven Smith, Maumelle with quarterback Jonathan Reyes, and wide receivers Demetress Williams and Zyon Slade, and Hot Springs Lakeside with quarterback Will Ross.

CLASS 4A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Arkadelphia

NO. 1 SEEDS Shiloh Christian (1-4A), Riverview (2-4A), Jonesboro Westside (3-4A), Ozark (4-4A), Joe T. Robinson (7-4A), Crossett (8-4A)

Can Arkadelphia three-peat?

The Badgers won the past two Class 4A state championships against Warren in 2017 and Joe T. Robinson in 2018. And they bring back quarterback Cannon Turner and running back Kyren Harrison.

If the Badgers are to win their third consecutive state title, they may have to go on a similar road as they did last season when they knocked off four No. 1 seeds. Possible No. 1 seeds that could be in the way for Arkadelphia include Riverview, Crossett and Shiloh Christian.

Looking at the rest of Class 4A, Joe T. Robinson has been led by quarterback Buddy Gaston and wide receiver PJ Hall and is trying to get back to the state title game. Shiloh Christian is the only No. 1 seed with a 10-0 record, but can the Saints get the semifinal monkey off their back and advance to Little Rock?

CLASS 3A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Booneville

NO. 1 SEEDS Booneville (1-3A), Harding Academy (2-3A), Osceola (3-3A), Glen Rose (4-3A), Prescott (5-3A), Rison (6-3A)

Of the six classifications, Class 3A is the most wide-open entering the playoffs.

There isn't just one dominant team in the state's second-smallest classification.

There's defending champion Booneville, which has won the 1-3A for the second year in a row. Also, Prescott and Rison, who met in the opening week of the season with Rison winning in two overtimes, loom from the southern part of the state.

Harding Academy, with quarterback Caden Sipe, may have its best team since its state championship squad from 2015.

If there's one classification where there isn't a safe bet, it's Class 3A.

CLASS 2A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Junction City

NO. 1 SEEDS Salem (3-2A), Magazine (4-2A), Magnet Cove (5-2A), Des Arc (6-2A), Foreman (7-2A), Junction City (8-2A)

Junction City may have a new head coach, but the Dragons are still the Dragons.

First-year coach Brad Smith, a longtime assistant at Junction City, has the Dragons back among the top contenders in Class 2A. The Dragons have a first-round bye and will play Hector or East Poinsett County in the quarterfinals Nov. 22 and could have a quarterfinal matchup against 6-2A champion Des Arc on Thanksgiving weekend.

But the Dragons aren't the only team in Class 2A that will be a factor.

Start with Foreman, which has allowed 7 points a game this season under new Coach Adrian Ivory.

There's also Fordyce, a 8-2A rival of Junction City's, that could meet the Dragons again in the state championship game, as well as Magnet Cove with running back Landon Stone.

