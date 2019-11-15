POLICE BEAT: Victim shot in leg; man faces charges

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said that he shot a man in the leg, a report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Lucas Paul Clark, 29, on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, after the victim told police Clark shot him during an argument over property near 6618 Bobby Lane, the report said.

According to the report, Clark was arrested at 11405 Mundo Road, where deputies said he ran after the shooting.

Clark was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Thursday night.