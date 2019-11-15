POLICE BEAT: Victim shot in leg; man faces charges

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said that he shot a man in the leg, a report said.
Pulaski County deputies arrested Lucas Paul Clark, 29, on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, after the victim told police Clark shot him during an argument over property near 6618 Bobby Lane, the report said.
According to the report, Clark was arrested at 11405 Mundo Road, where deputies said he ran after the shooting.
Clark was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Thursday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.