Saturday ends final jockeying

Great American Conference Commissioner Will Prewitt summed up the NCAA Division II playoff situation for Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State and Harding University in both certain and uncertain terms.

"The picture should be really clear by 5 [p.m.] or so," Prewitt said, looking ahead to Saturday. "Or, if the right things happen, clear as mud."

That's as much as Prewitt, who is on the Super Region III selection committee, can say before taking part in Sunday morning's conference call.

Common sense comes into play, though, when evaluating what the three GAC contenders need to do.

It goes like this:

No. 4 Harding (9-1, 9-1 GAC) must defeat Arkansas Tech (3-7, 3-7) in Russellville to sew up its fourth consecutive playoff bid.

"We have to win," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said of the Bisons, who have won nine consecutive after a season-opening loss to OBU, including a 14-13 victory over Henderson in Week 4. "This is the playoffs for us."

No. 7 Henderson State (9-1, 9-1) is in a near-identical position.

The Reddies will earn their first playoff bid and title share since 2015 with a victory Saturday over Battle of the Ravine rival OBU (10-0, 10-0).

A loss puts Henderson State in a situation where it will need others to lose.

"We would be playing with fire," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of the chances of making the top seven with a second loss. "l think if we all finish 10-1, from what we've done in the playoffs the past few years, we should be as well-respected as anyone."

No GAC team with one regular-season defeat has been left out of the playoffs since the conference's inception in 2011, but there has never been a year with three one-loss GAC teams.

It came close in 2014, when OBU (9-0) hosted Henderson (8-1) in the regular-season finale while Harding (8-1) played at Arkansas Tech.

OBU defeated Henderson State 41-20 to finish 10-0, Harding won to go 9-1 and two-loss Henderson State got left out when the bids were extended the next day.

"Those were three really good football teams," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "Boy, that was a fight to the finish with the conference race. ... Here we go again."

Not satisfied

Ouachita Baptist has clinched a share of the Great American Conference title regardless of what happens Saturday in the 93rd Battle of the Ravine against Henderson State at Cliff Harris Stadium.

But a victory over Henderson State clinches a third consecutive outright title, and that's all that's on the minds of the Tigers.

"We're greedy with these titles," sophomore quarterback Brayden Brazeal said. "We want to keep them on this side of the street."

OBU Coach Todd Knight said that is precisely the attitude he wants his team to take.

"I'd be disappointed if they weren't like that," Knight said. "You can look at the other teams, and they want to share it."

Scoreboard watch

The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association's version of Henderson State-Ouachita Baptist takes place Saturday in Maryville, Mo., where perennial Division II power Northwest Missouri (9-1 MIAA) hosts Central Missouri (10-0) with a share of the MIAA title at stake.

Northwest Missouri State is sixth in the most recent Super Region III rankings that determine the field for the 28-team NCAA Division II playoffs.

The final rankings and bracket will be announced Sunday, and very little is certain.

No. 7 Henderson State, No. 5 Indianapolis and No. 4 Harding are the other one-loss teams making up the top 7, along with three undefeated teams -- No. 1 Ferris State, No. 2 Central Missouri and No. 3 Ouachita.

Ferris real

Ferris State (10-0) is done for the regular season, and the Bulldogs are anchored at the top of Super Region III and in line to receive a first-round bye Sunday when the NCAA Division II playoff bracket is revealed.

Ferris State's strength of schedule gives it an advantage over the region's two other undefeated teams, No. 2 Central Missouri (10-0) and No. 3 Ouachita Baptist (10-0).

Ferris State, last season's NCAA Division II runner-up, has played teams with a combined .559 winning percentage, considerably higher than Central Missouri (.474) and OBU (.474).

A team's strength of schedule is calculated with a formula using the records of their opponents and their opponents' opponents.

Playoffs?

Tell Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight that the Tigers (10-0) are in line for a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs, and he'll explain why his team can not afford to look at that as a safety net with Saturday's 1:05 p.m. matchup against Henderson State (9-1) on tap.

"The way we're approaching this thing right now -- and I guess there is no guarantee we're in but we might be -- you have to approach it just like the season," Knight said of OBU, ranked No. 3 in Super Region III. "At this level, with the playoff season like it is, it will just be the next game. ... We play this game. Once this game is over, regardless of the result, and we'll get ready for the next one. That's what you have to do be prepared football team."

Knight said he doesn't know if OBU is locked into a playoff invitation, but said, "When you look at it, you'd think we'll have a shot. But they'll have that release Sunday afternoon and we'll be ready to see it."

All Arkansas

There is no interstate mingling this week in the Great American Conference -- Arkansas' six teams play each other, the only time in 11 weeks when there are not at least two games between Arkansas and Oklahoma opponents.

Two of the games -- Henderson State at Ouachita Baptist and Harding at Arkansas Tech -- have postseason and championship implications.

Then, there is Arkansas-Monticello (5-5) visiting Southern Arkansas (7-3) in the Battle of the Timberlands.

UAM defeated SAU 20-17 last year on a last-second field goal by Josh Marini to record its first winning record in GAC play.

SAU not only lost the game, but it was knocked out of a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Not as much on the line this time, in Magnolia, but UAM Coach Hud Jackson said a chance for back-to-back winning season in the GAC is plenty of motivation.

"Absolutely," Jackson said. "It's pretty amazing how hard we can compete no matter what we lack. We're going to compete, we're going to compete hard."

