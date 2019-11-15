Victim shot in leg; man faces charges

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said that he shot a man in the leg, a report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Lucas Paul Clark, 29, on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, after the victim told police Clark shot him during an argument over property near 6618 Bobby Lane, the report said.

According to the report, Clark was arrested at 11405 Mundo Road, where deputies said he ran after the shooting.

Clark was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Thursday night.

Shooting at eatery in LR injures worker

An employee of Church's Chicken in southwest Little Rock is in critical condition after he was shot in what detectives believe was a robbery attempt Thursday evening, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded at 7:15 p.m. to a call that a shooting had just occurred at the Church's Chicken at 7621 Geyer Springs Road, where an employee had been shot in his torso, officer Eric Barnes said.

The man was in "very critical condition" as of late Thursday, Barnes said. The wound was grievous enough that homicide detectives were at the scene sifting evidence and talking to witnesses, he said.

Witnesses said the shooter was a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 2 inches wearing dark clothing, Barnes said.

