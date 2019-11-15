State granted land to lengthen highway

HOT SPRINGS -- Condemnation actions recently filed in Garland County Circuit Court expropriated close to 50 acres of right of way for the King Expressway extension.

The more than 5-mile, two-lane extension connecting the U.S. 70 east interchange of the expressway to the junction of Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 7 will traverse mountain ridges east of Hot Springs, displacing 14 households and eight businesses, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has said.

The Transportation Department has deposited close to $500,000 in the court's registry as compensation for lands claimed through five condemnation petitions filed since last month. The funds will remain with the court until the state and owners of the condemned lands reach an agreement on what constitutes just compensation for the property.

Court orders granting the Transportation Department immediate possession of the lands have been entered in all five filings.

McGeorge Contracting's $75.15 million bid was the lowest of the three the department opened last week. Bids were let despite the department not being in possession of most of the 62 tracts needed for rights of way. It said it's not unusual to bid a project before land acquisition has been completed.

"I can't speak for what the contractor intends to do; however, once a circuit judge grants ArDOT's motion for possession of the condemned property the contractor is free to conduct construction activities on that property," Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle said. "The judge's order typically occurs within 30 days of ArDOT filing the condemnation case and well before a judgment is reached between ArDOT and the property owner."

Straessle said he doesn't expect the contractor to start clearing condemned land until the Transportation Department and the property owners have agreed on just compensation.

More than 18 acres near Promise Land Drive were condemned last month. The department has said extensive excavation of the mountain the private road winds around will be needed. Tunneling through the ridgeline that offers a panorama of Hot Springs to the south and west and remote elevations to the north and east was being considered until the department determined in 2017 that excavation would be more feasible.

Close to 1 million cubic yards of soil was expected to be displaced when the project included an access ramp at Promise Land Drive. Objections from property owners who would have been affected by the ramp led to its removal from the project last year. The Transportation Department has said extensive excavation in the Promise Land Drive area will still be needed, the absence of the ramp notwithstanding.

More than 30 acres south of Promise Land Drive and north of the McClendon Springs neighborhood near the U.S. 70 east interchange were claimed in condemnations filed this month.

Garland County is contributing to the project, paying the state $30 million from the $54.6 million bond issue county voters approved in a June 2016 special election.

