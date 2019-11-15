State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Glasper lifts Tech to victory

Junior guard R.J. Glasper scored 27 points and dished out 13 assists as Arkansas Tech trounced Champion Christian 102-77 in exhibition play Thursday night at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Glasper was 9 of 16 from the floor -- including 5 of 9 on three-pointers -- as the Wonder Boys (2-1) had six players with 11 or more points.

Tech led 43-39 at the half and hit 21 of 32 (65.6%) of its second-half field-goal attempts. Senior Kevin McNeal added 16 points for Tech while senior Ramses Sandifer scored 15. Senior Devante Foster led the Wonder Boys with eight rebounds to go along with his 11 points.

Freshman Kentrell Jacobs paced Champion Christian with seven three-pointers and finished with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas Baptist too much for OBU

Dallas Baptist turned a one-point halftime lead into a 70-56 victory over Ouachita Baptist at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia Thursday night.

Carter Brown scored 16 points for Dallas Baptist, which led 30-29 at the half.

Kendarious Smith hit all seven of his free throw attempts and led OBU (1-2) with 13 points and eight rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

A&M-Commerce tops Ouachita Baptist

Senior forward Alexia Bryant scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Texas A&M-Commerce pulled away from Ouachita Baptist for a 69-54 victory Thursday afternoon in Commerce, Texas.

OBU (0-3) led 15-14 after one quarter, but was outscored 40-21 during the middle two quarters. Senior Alexus Jones also had 15 points for A&M Commerce (3-0).

Junior Eden Crow led OBU with 15 points and six rebounds. Freshman Makayla Miller added 14 points and senior Madison Brittain 12. Junior Maija Gertsone led the Tigers with seven assists.

UAM routs Hendrix

Berniezha Tidwell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting as Arkansas-Monticello posted a 109-44 exhibition victory over Hendrix College in Monticello.

Tidwell also grabbed 8 rebounds, handed out 8 assists and made 5 steals for the Cotton Blossoms. Kayla Bradley and Nina Kizzee chipped in with 18 points each for UAM, which led 62-28 at the half.

Zoe Mojaver led Hendrix with 12 points.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA tops Incarnate Word

Elizabeth Armstrong had 21 assists and Abbie Harry had 20 kills as the University of Central Arkansas defeated Incarnate Word 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 on Thursday in Conway.

Rayna Jefferis had 16 kills for the Sugar Bears (15-13,9-6 Southland Conference).

Henderson nips Harding

Courtney Bolf had 38 digs and 14 kills for Henderson State in an 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 16-14 victory over Harding on Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Taylor Scalzi had 31 assists for Henderson State (21-11,11-5 GAC). Sarah Morehead had 53 assists and Katherine Cowart had 32 digs for Harding (19-10,10-6).

Castillow powers OBU past UAM

Lexie Castillow had 39 digs to lead Ouachita Baptist University in an 18-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20, 15-10 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Temi Fayiga had 29 assists and Katie Camp had 24 kills for Ouachita Baptist (14-13, 8-6). Katie Pearson had 55 assists and Jessica Mahan had 38 digs for UAM (11-18, 6-10).

ATU sweeps Southern Arkansas

Morgan Schuster had 34 assists for Arkansas Tech University in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Thursday in Magnolia.

Seven Powers had 12 kills for Arkansas Tech (16-13, 8-8).

Brianna Merkel led Southern Arkansas (3-24, 1-15) with 24 assists.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding, OBU fall in GAC semifinals

It'll be an all-Oklahoma championship in the Great American Conference after Harding University and Ouachita Baptist University lost in the semifinals Thursday in Weatherford, Okla.

Harding lost 3-1 to Southwestern Oklahoma State, with Nicole Morgan scoring for the Bisons (7-10-2, 6-5-1).

Oklahoma Baptist beat Ouachita Baptist 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Southwestern Oklahoma State will face Oklahoma Baptist in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/15/2019