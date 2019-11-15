Ex-governor joins race for president

CONCORD, N.H. -- Deval Patrick began what he acknowledged to be a "Hail Mary" bid on Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination, testing whether voters sifting through an already crowded field are open to hearing from new candidates less than three months before the primary voting officially begins.

Raised in poverty on the South Side of Chicago, Patrick made history in 2007 as the first black governor of Massachusetts. He has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of advisers, which could help him quickly establish contacts and raise money.

But his late entry presents significant organizational and financial hurdles. It's also unclear whether black voters, who have largely backed former Vice President Joe Biden, would shift to him. Two other black candidates in the field, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, are languishing in the polls.

His announcement comes as some Democrats worry about the strength of the party's current field of contenders. Another Democrat, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is also weighing a last-minute bid for the party's nomination.

The 63-year-old Patrick is positioning himself as a political leader who can work on progressive causes without alienating moderates who worry about the pace of change.

"But I think that there has to be more than the big solutions," he told reporters at the statehouse in New Hampshire, where he registered to appear on the ballot in the first-in-the-nation primary, expected to be Feb. 11. "We have to use those solutions to heal us."

Ohio says abortion clinic to stay open

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Dayton area's last abortion clinic has prevailed in a yearslong battle over Ohio's stringent new licensing requirements and will remain open.

The Ohio Department of Health has granted Women's Med Center a surgical facility license.

The center in Kettering had postponed surgical abortions as it pursued avenues to stay open, including state and federal court challenges and negotiations with health systems and doctors.

After being unable to land the legally required emergency patient-transfer agreement, the center secured enough doctor signatures for a variance.

Ohio Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said it's disappointed the state has licensed a facility that has skirted laws intended to protect women.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, an abortion-rights group, said Ohio's restrictive abortion laws are not medically necessary.

Walmart reopens store in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Walmart quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso, Texas, including for the one where a gunman opened fire in August and killed 22 people.

On Thursday, the retail giant reopened the store where the attack occurred as it faces lawsuits over security on the day of the attack when Walmart didn't have a guard at the store.

About 50 shoppers lined up early to enter the renovated store, and they streamed past dozens of sheriff's deputies, security guards and store employees once the doors opened.

Police say Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents' house where he lived in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. Crusius, 21, has pleaded innocent.

Construction workers have broken ground on a permanent memorial in the store's parking lot, a structure that will be about 30 feet tall.

A Section on 11/15/2019