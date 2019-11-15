Four deaths add to Iraq protest toll

BAGHDAD -- Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces Thursday in central Baghdad killed four people and wounded 62, Iraqi medical and security officials said, as authorities continued to clamp down on the anti-government demonstrations.

According to the officials, the casualties occurred in the Khilani area near Tahrir Square, which has been witnessing protests for weeks. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The protests have mostly been taking place in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces. At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1.

Many of the protesters have been killed by gas canisters. Amnesty International says security forces in Baghdad have fired military-grade tear-gas grenades directly into the crowds, causing horrific wounds and occasionally lodging the projectiles in people's skulls.

Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari said Thursday that autopsy reports found tear-gas canisters responsible for protester deaths were notpurchased by the government.

He said that the projectiles discovered in bodies of the protesters during the autopsies were "not imported by the Iraqi government or any official Iraqi body." He did not elaborate about the source of the canisters. Some protesters have said they suspect the canisters come from Iran, whose influence they partially blame for the violent crackdown.

World court allows Rohingya inquiry

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- International Criminal Court judges on Thursday approved a request from prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes committed against Burma's Rohingya Muslim minority.

There was no immediate reaction from Burma's government, though previously it has rejected the court's jurisdiction.

The allegations stem from a campaign that Burma's military began in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

Burma is not a member of the global court, but Bangladesh is, and the court said that it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed there.

The court said that a panel of judges that studied prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request to open an investigation concluded that there are grounds to believe widespread acts of violence were committed "that could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border and persecution on grounds of ethnicity and/or religion against the Rohingya population."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Russian gunman kills student, self

MOSCOW -- A student killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting Thursday at a college in Russia before taking his own life, police said.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said the 19-year-old shooter took a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students, killing one and severely injuring three more.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college was evacuated and classes suspended. Two injured students underwent surgery, and one of them remained in critical condition.

A Section on 11/15/2019