$1M to boost watershed gets OK

Conservation along Buffalo River aim of funds, official says by Hunter Field | Today at 2:47 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Buffalo National River at Ponca in March 2018. - Photo by Flip Putthoff

Lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposal to transfer $1 million in one-time state funds to support projects within the Buffalo National River watershed.

The Arkansas Legislative Council's approval came after assurances from state Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward that the money would be disbursed transparently for grants and projects around the river.

Last month, the council delayed approval of the transfer. Hutchinson, in a letter to lawmakers, said he and his staff had fulfilled legislators' request to answer questions and address the concerns of the General Assembly and other stakeholders.

The funds will be used to support projects that encourage best management practices for farmers and landowners, improve local wastewater systems and reduce sediment runoff from unpaved roads near the river.

"We want [stakeholders in the area] to come up with the solutions," Ward said. "We want them to come up with the projects."

The Buffalo River Conservation Committee and its subcommittees will identify projects and distribute the funds. The Nature Conservancy and the Buffalo River Foundation also have collectively pledged $1 million toward the committee.

The committee will include Ward; Department of Energy and Environment Secretary Becky Keogh; Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst; and Department of Health Secretary Nathaniel Smith, or their designees.

There will also be subcommittees, which Ward said are still being developed.

Hutchinson's creation of the conservation committee in September came after the state agreed this summer to purchase a conservation easement to shut down C&H Hog Farms, a large operation that is within the watershed. The state will pitch in $4.7 million and the Nature Conservancy will provide $1.5 million, according to state officials.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 11/16/2019

