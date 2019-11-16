4-star Chris Moore commits to Auburn

West Memphis forward Chris Moore, a consensus 4-star prospect by major recruiting services, has committed to Auburn.

Moore, 6-6, 220 pounds, of West Memphis, picked Auburn over Arkansas and Memphis along with more than 30 other scholarship offers. He made his announcement during a press conference at the school.

He made an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 20-22, Memphis on Oct. 4-6 and Auburn on Nov. 1-3.

He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for 17-under Woodz Elite during the spring and summer.