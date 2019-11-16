56-point first half puts Conway in familiar spot

CONWAY -- Rogers earned its trip to the postseason a week ago, but Conway ruined the Mounties' stay.

Senior quarterback Nick McCuin completed 11 of 17 passes for 212 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Wampus Cats dismantled the Mounties 63-21 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

"I was really proud of our kids with the tempo and the way they fed off of each other," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "You're always looking for that mentality, especially coming off the Bryant game. We talked about it all week, that going into the playoffs you're 0-0."

Junior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon caught 7 passes for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns for Conway (8-3), which used a 28-point first quarter to erase any concerns about a hangover from last week's 35-point loss to the top-ranked Hornets. Conway scored on eight of its first nine possessions to build a 56-14 lead by halftime.

Senior running back Jabrien Earl had 4 carries for 105 yards and scored on runs of 45 and 46 yards. Wide receiver Shane Smith and running back Luke Bailey, also seniors, added two touchdowns apiece for the Wampus Cats, who will face Bentonville West next week in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season. The Wolverines beat Conway 31-17 last year after dropping a 48-40 decision to the Wampus Cats in 2017.

Senior quarterback Hunter Loyd was 24-of-40 passing for 196 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions, and sophomore running back Aron Rendon ran 16 times for 91 yards and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass for Rogers (2-9), which snagged the 7A-West's final playoff spot by beating rival Rogers Heritage in its regular-season finale.

The Mounties had trouble keeping pace with Conway for the second year in a row.

"I thought our kids battled and never quit," said Rogers Coach Mike Loyd, whose team also lost to the Wampus Cats 49-7 in the opening round in 2018. "I wished we'd got a few more stops than what we did, but Conway is a good, well-coached team. Sometimes we got out-athleted on the perimeter, but I've been there myself.

"That happens sometimes, but I can't be any more prouder of my kids because they played hard all the way to the very end."

Conway's first two drives started at the Rogers' 45, and both ended with 26-yard touchdown passes to Smith and Bohanon to open up a 14-0 lead. Rogers answered on its third possession with an 18-yard scoring toss from Loyd to junior wide receiver Christian Francisco to cut its deficit in half, but Earl's first touchdown run allowed the Wampus Cats to regain their 14-point cushion.

The Mounties got as close as 21-14 after Rendon's touchdown catch until an 18-yard scoring run from Bailey with 17 seconds left in the first quarter started a 35-point scoring outburst for Conway. Bailey later followed up scores from Bohanon and junior running back Jamaal Bethune with a 3-yard touchdown. Smith strolled into the end zone to complete a 38-yard catch with 57 seconds left in the second quarter.

Earl added his 46-yarder midway through the third quarter to push Conway's advantage to 63-14 and give Fimple a chance to rest his starters ahead of next week's battle with the Wolverines.

"We get to see them again," he said with a smile. "It seems like it's the same thing over and over. Either way, we've got to be ready to play."

